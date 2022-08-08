Field of Dreams game throwback uniforms unveiled for Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will wear throwback uniforms when they take the field for this year’s Major League Baseball game at the “Field of Dreams” movie site.

MLB unveiled the uniforms for Thursday’s game, which will take place in a specially constructed stadium located near the Dyersville, Iowa, diamond from the 1989 movie.

Reds infielder Kyle Farmer said last week he was excited to wear the special uniforms.

“That brings a different aspect of our mentality of playing the game,” Farmer said. “You put on an old uniform and it’s just a different feel to playing baseball. I think we’re wearing our pants up. I don’t normally wear my pants up but I think we’re doing that. So, that’ll be kind of different.”

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, who played in last year’s game, also wore custom-made throwback uniforms.

“Field of Dreams” is about an Iowa farmer who plows over his corn to build a baseball field for Joe Jackson and other White Sox players who were banished for throw the 1919 World Series.

The Reds, who are playing in this year’s game, won that World Series.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: MLB unveils Cubs, Reds throwback uniforms for Field of Dreams game