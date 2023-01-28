Fidelity Slashes Ant Group Valuation, Posing A Bummer For Alibaba

-
Fidelity Investments again slashed Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE: BABA) fintech affiliate Ant Group Co’s valuation more than two years after China blocked the fintech giant’s initial public offering plans.
Fidelity pared its estimate for Ant by about 9% to about $63.8 billion as of the end of November from the end of May, Bloomberg reports.
Ant was worth $235 billion just before China suspended Ant’s IPO in November 2020.
China quashed Ant’s $34 billion-plus IPO in 2020 at the last moment, forcing the technology firm to restructure as a financial holding company regulated by China’s central bank.
Ant revamped its business to comply with the government directive while awaiting a green light to apply for a financial holding company license.
Recently, China allowed Ant’s consumer lending affiliate to increase capital, and founder Jack Ma agreed to cede control of Ant.
Ant promoted 20-year veteran Sophie Wu Minzhi to Chief People Officer, replacing Sam Zeng Songbai, starting from January 1.
Minzhi’s career at Alibaba covered several business units before joining Ant in August 2021.
The promotion came after Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance won the permit to raise 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion), the first approval since China foiled Ant’s IPO. Ant can expand the capital base of Chongqing Ant to 18.5 billion yuan from the current 8 billion yuan.
However, Ant’s profit fell 63% in the June quarter due to the government crackdown and China’s economic slowdown.
Ant Chair Eric Jing shared the company’s ambitions to go public, but there has been no update regarding the IPO.
Recently, China’s top leadership renewed its pledge to support its platform economies and encourage their role in economic growth and job creation after a two-year crackdown on the platform economy.
Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.95% at $119.43 premarket on the last check Friday.
This article originally appeared on Benzinga.com
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.