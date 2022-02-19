TheStreet Recommends

Top-Rated Fidelity Funds as of 1/31/22

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware (FDCPX) – Get Fidelity Select Computers Report A+ (C+) Fidelity Series Inf Pro Bd Idx (FSIPX) – Get Fidelity Series Infla-Prot Bd Idx Report A+ (B) Fidelity Select Wireless Fund (FWRLX) – Get Fidelity Select Wireless Report A+ (C+) Fidelity Fund Fd (FFIDX) – Get Fidelity Fund Report A+ (C) Fidelity LgCp Gr Enh Idx Fd (FLGEX) – Get Fidelity Lrg Cap Growth Enhance Inx Report A+ (C) Fidelity Series Large Cap Growth Ix FHOFX A+ (C) Fidelity Large Cap Growth Index (FSPGX) – Get Fidelity Large Cap Growth Index Report A+ (C) Fidelity US Sustainability Index (FITLX) – Get Fidelity US Sustainability Index Report A+ (C+) Fidelity Select Sware and IT Svcs (FSCSX) – Get Fidelity Select Software & IT Svcs Report A+ (C) Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index (FNCMX) – Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Report A+ (C)

TheStreet Ratings’ mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund’s risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The model scores funds on various factors including: risk and reward. The aim is to deliver investors with investment ideas that we feel have the best chance at delivering top risk-adjusted returns.

The 10 Fidelity mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings’ methodology.

