TheStreet Recommends

Top-Rated Fidelity Funds as of 1/31/22

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

  1. Fidelity Select Tech Hardware  (FDCPX) – Get Fidelity Select Computers Report A+ (C+) 
  2. Fidelity Series Inf Pro Bd Idx  (FSIPX) – Get Fidelity Series Infla-Prot Bd Idx Report A+ (B) 
  3. Fidelity Select Wireless Fund  (FWRLX) – Get Fidelity Select Wireless Report A+ (C+) 
  4. Fidelity Fund Fd  (FFIDX) – Get Fidelity Fund Report A+ (C) 
  5. Fidelity LgCp Gr Enh Idx Fd  (FLGEX) – Get Fidelity Lrg Cap Growth Enhance Inx Report A+ (C) 
  6. Fidelity Series Large Cap Growth Ix FHOFX A+ (C) 
  7. Fidelity Large Cap Growth Index  (FSPGX) – Get Fidelity Large Cap Growth Index Report A+ (C) 
  8. Fidelity US Sustainability Index  (FITLX) – Get Fidelity US Sustainability Index Report A+ (C+) 
  9. Fidelity Select Sware and IT Svcs  (FSCSX) – Get Fidelity Select Software & IT Svcs Report A+ (C) 
  10. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index  (FNCMX) – Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Report A+ (C) 

TheStreet Ratings’ mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund’s risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The model scores funds on various factors including: risk and reward. The aim is to deliver investors with investment ideas that we feel have the best chance at delivering top risk-adjusted returns.

The 10 Fidelity mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings’ methodology.

