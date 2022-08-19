Fewer voters ID themselves as liberal ahead of midterms: poll

With the fall midterm elections less than three months away, fewer voters are identifying as liberals, according to a new survey.

A Morning Consult poll released Thursday found that just 27% of Americans self-identify as “very liberal”, “liberal” or “somewhat liberal,” down from 34% who chose one of those descriptors in 2017.

Meanwhile, the number of voters identifying as “moderate” or saying they “don’t know” has jumped by four percentage points each – 24% of voters said they were moderate and 3% said they didn’t know in 2017, while 28% and 7% gave those answers in 2022.

Less Democrat voters are identifying themselves as liberal, according to a Morning Consult poll. Morning Consult

The percentage of self-identifying conservative voters has only risen slightly, from 38% to 39% over the last five years.

Within the parties themselves, a shift to and from extremes has also been visible.

The recent survey – which was conducted among 750,158 registered voters – found that the number of Democrats identifying as liberal has dropped from 60% to 55% over the past five years, while Republicans identifying as conservative has jumped from 70% to 77%.

In general, minority voters have been leaning further away from left-leaning extremes, with only 42% of Democratic black voters saying they identify as liberal, compared to 52% that said the same in 2017. A similar decrease was seen among Democratic Hispanic voters, with 61% identifying as liberal in 2017 and 52% saying the same this year.

While the percentage of moderates among black and Hispanic voters has risen in both parties, an overwhelming number have leaned conservative over the past five years.

The poll found that 66% of Republican Hispanic voters identify as conservative – up from 48% in 2017 – while 58% of black GOP voters hold the same political view, an increase from – up from 37% five years ago.

Less Black voters identify as liberal or very liberal, according to a Morning Consult poll. Morning Consult

The survey was released as Republicans predict a “red wave” in the November midterms that will allow them to take back the majority in the House and Senate.

However, a Politico-Morning Consult poll released earlier this week found that Democrats currently lead Republicans by four percentage points on the generic congressional ballot.

The same poll found that voters trusted Republicans more to handle issues like the economy, jobs, immigration, and national security. Democrats were more trusted on issues related to health care, climate change, education, and voting rights.