‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ inspired former ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns’s character on kids show

Steve Burns says he drew inspiration from Matthew Broderick in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to play Steve on Blue’s Clues. (Photos: Getty Images; illustration: Joamir Salcedo for Yahoo Entertainment)

Steve Burns rose to fame as the original host of the beloved Nick Jr. television show Blue’s Clues more than 25 years ago. Decades later, he still attracts massive crowds whenever he makes a public appearance.

Fans who show up to profess their gratitude for puppy Blue’s best human bud may be surprised to learn where Burns got the inspiration for his character — the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Burns tells Yahoo Entertainment that his persona was inspired by a combination of Grover from Sesame Street, who tries hard but isn’t always the best at things, and the notorious high schooler who effortlessly broke the fourth wall and invited audiences into his world in the 1986 John Hughes teen classic.

“At the end of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, [Matthew Broderick] looks into the camera and he says, ‘You’re still here? It’s over. Go.’ I remember it being so, almost intimate,” he says. “It made a big impression on me when I saw that movie. I was like ‘Oh yeah, I’ll do that [in the audition].'”

Burns says he was drawn to audition for Steve because he felt Blue’s Clues was a smart concept for a kids television show. Part of the attraction was that his character, who was also named Steve, would look directly into the camera and talk to the audience. He says that was his favorite part of the script.

While Burns was prepared for a voiceover audition, when he walked in and saw a camera, he sharpened his acting skills quickly. That’s where the merger of Grover and Ferris Bueller was born.

“Even in that first audition, I sensed something cool and unique when I talked to the camera,” Burns says. “There was a moment when I waited for the home audience to respond and it was so quiet in the room it was kind of awkward and I just leaned into that feeling that wow, it’s really quiet in here. That moment felt special to me and that created the way I approached Blue’s Clues.“

Story continues

While he could tell from the very beginning that there was something special afoot, Burns was shocked when he was cast. He says he never considered himself in the realm of children’s television show actors like Fred Rogers and LeVar Burton, and he had no experience in child education.

Blue’s Clues debuted on Nickelodeon on Sept. 8, 1996, and it quickly became the highest-rated show for preschoolers on American commercial television. It has since been syndicated in 120 countries, translated into 15 languages and made into a movie. There’s been a live production, a spin-off and a revival of the original series.

Despite the success, Burns constantly questioned if he belonged during the eight years he played Steve.

“I never had any intention on being on kids’ television,” Burns explains. “I wanted to fail privately as a pretentious actor in NYC. I was bound and determined to do that. I was not fit to be the host of a children’s television show. I was just an actor who fell backwards into something wonderful.”

Burns left the show in 2002. At the time, it was announced he was leaving because his character was going off to college. A new host was brought in until the show ended its run in 2006.

Years later, Burns revealed his exit was to focus on his mental health. He was suffering from severe clinical depression.

“I wish I could go back and tell Steve to just relax and enjoy the incredible gift that it was,” he says. “I knew it was awesome and I was ferociously proud of it. I was just constantly nervous that they had the wrong guy.”

Burns participated in a series of videos that came out in 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Blue’s Clues. They were so well-received he put out his own message on social media as the character Steve talking to the millions of fans who loved Blue from the beginning and became adults.

The feedback was overwhelming. He says the response to that video has been a gift.

“Now, I feel comfortable. I now feel, I don’t even know how to say it. It’s been such a wonderful gift because I’m able to see the impact and it’s so humbling and sweet and really very special,” Burns says. “I am a very lucky guy.”

These days, Burns lives a private life. He spends a good amount of his time touring the country visiting colleges and conventions talking about mental health issues. His lectures and Q&A sessions attract hundreds of long-time Blue’s Clues fans, many of which stand in line for hours to get a picture with him, tell him how the show impacted their childhood or to share a mental health story. He tells them he’s not a licensed therapist, but he’s happy to listen.

“I’m not qualified to administer help, but I can champion the act of asking for help,” Burns says. “That’s what I did on the show and in my life and there’s no shame in it.”