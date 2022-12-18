Ferrari splits in half, kills one in California car crash

A three-car crash in southern California left one person dead and a Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon.

Aerial footage from Fox 11 Los Angeles showed the scene, with the red sportscar in pieces.

The Orange County Fire Authority told Fox News on Saturday that the call came in at 3:42 p.m. PT.

They treated three adults upon arrival, one of whom was airlifted.

KTLA reported that the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anselmo Templado, Public Information Officer of the California Highway Patrol, confirmed to Fox News Digital that Robert Nicoletti, the Ferrari’s driver, sustained fatal injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle due to the force of the impact.

Fox 11 noted that investigators said speed appeared to be a factor in the accident, which occurred in the Silverado area on Santiago Canyon Road east of the Limestone Canyon Regional Park.

Templado concurred, explaining that Nicoletti was unable to navigate the curvature in the roadway due to the car’s speed. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The CHP told Fox News that a Mazda SUV, a Toyota and a Ferrari were involved in the crash.

The drivers of the other two vehicles sustained only minor injuries, Templado explained.

They said that a portion of Santiago Canyon Road was closed between 4:12 p.m. and 8:02 p.m. PT.