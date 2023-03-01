Female Chicago police officer shot and killed on domestic call: officials

A female Chicago police officer was shot and killed on the city’s Southwest side on Wednesday, local officials confirmed.

The female cop was shot shortly before 5 p.m. in Gage Park in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to NBC Chicago.

She sustained gunshot wounds to her face and legs and was rushed to Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, died of her injuries, 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez told the news outlet.

Police sources told WGN-TV that the officer had been responding to a domestic-related call.





The officer succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. FOX32

No additional details on the fatal shooting were immediately available.

The shooting comes hours after Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown handed in his resignation papers following Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot losing her re-election bid in the Windy City on Tuesday.

Brown served as Chicago’s top cop for two years, a tenure marred by a surge in violent crime and stagnant progress on police reforms — the same issues that led to Lightfoot’s becoming the city’s first incumbent mayor to not be re-elected in four decades.