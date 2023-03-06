Female border agent attacked by illegal immigrant: report

An illegal immigrant violently attacked a female border patrol agent while she was making an arrest over the weekend, officials say

The unidentified agent ​was taking the person into custody on Saturday in Arizona when the migrant attacked her, injuring her face and hands, Fox News Digital reported, citing a statement from Customs and Border Protection. ​

Despite her injuries, she continued to struggle with the ​attacker until backup arrived.

“On March 4, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Tucson Sector took a subject into custody near Foudy Road and State Route 92, after investigating the subject’s illegal entry into the U.S. While being placed in a service vehicle, the subject assaulted the agent, injuring the agent’s face and hands,” the CBP said in a statement.​

The female agent received medical treatment. ​​

The FBI and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, the statement said.

According to CBP statistics, 217 border agents have been assaulted so far in fiscal year 2023, which stretches from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023.

In January, 40 agents were assaulted, 49 in December, 55 in November and 73 in October.

In fiscal year 2022, 692 officers were assaulted.