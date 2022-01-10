Felony charges dropped against man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse’s gun

The Wisconsin man who purchased the AR-15-style rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse will no longer face felony charges under a plea deal announced Monday.

Dominick Black, 20, of Racine, will instead plead guilty to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and pay a $2,000 fine.

Black was charged in 2020 with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a minor after he bought the gun for then-17-year-old Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse used the rifle to kill two men and injure a third during last year’s violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in response to the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in November, after he argued he acted in self-defense.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder accepted Black’s plea deal during a brief, six minute hearing on Monday. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger dropped the two felony counts as part of the deal.

Kyle Rittenhouse carries the weapon he sold to Dominick Black. AP

Rittenhouse used his rifle to kill two men and injure a third during last year’s protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2021. Getty Images

Black was 18 and dating Rittenhouse’s sister when he bought the weapon in May 2020. During Rittenhouse’s trial, Black – who was one of the prosecution’s star witnesses – testified that he had bought the gun so the two could hunt and target shoot in northern Wisconsin.

Binger, the assistant DA, said he did not believe he could pursue the charges given Black’s testimony in the trial.

The prosecutor also cited Schroeder’s agreement with the defense during Rittenhouse’s trial that Wisconsin law does not prohibit minors from possessing long guns. On the final day of the trial, Schroeder dismissed a charge of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Attorney Thomas Binger holds Kyle Rittenhouse’s gun as he gives the state’s closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in 2021. AP

“In these circumstances, to go forward with these felony charges against Mr. Black, given the court’s legal ruling as well as Mr. Black’s cooperation and the jury’s decision in the Rittenhouse case, does not seem appropriate,” Binger said Monday.

In an email to the Associated Press, Black’s attorney Tony Cotton wrote that “justice was done.”

“The District Attorney’s Office did the right thing by agreeing to dismiss the felony charges against our client especially considering that a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty,” Cotton said.

With Post Wires