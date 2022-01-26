Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev into fifth-set decider in quarter-final

The Australian Open continues on Wednesday with a host of quarter-final ties, as some of the world’s top players compete to land the first Grand Slam of the year.

In the men’s quarter-final, it’s the No2 seed Daniil Medvedev who is in action next as he faces Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, with the Russian having had to apologise for his comments during the match with Maxime Cressy. During that encounter he shouted “this is so boring”, though later acknowledged he had misdirected his annoyance toward his opponent. Medvedev is aiming to reach his second successive Australian Open final, after he went the distance last year before losing to Novak Djokovic in the showpiece match. With the Serbian world No1 absent this time, Medvedev is aiming to add a second Grand Slam to his record, having won the 2021 US Open.

Earlier in the men’s singles, Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the semi-finals with a win over Jannik Sinner, the young Italian who defeated Tsitsipas at the 2020 Rome Masters. In the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek beat Kaia Kanepi and American Danielle Collins beat unseeded French opponent Alize Cornet, who had reached a first Grand Slam quarter-final of her career. Follow all the action from the Australian Open:

Australian Open 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas into semi-finals after scintillating performance against Jannik Sinner

Australian Open Thursday Order of Play

Iga Swiatek outlasts Kaia Kanepi to set up semis date with Danielle Collins

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 5-7 1-0* Daniil Medvedev

12:38 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime means business! He may have lost the last two sets but at the start of the fifth he comes out firing with a venomous forehand which Medvedev cannot deal with.

Somehow the Russian avoids 0-30 by getting to a delicate drop shot, but he then drifts a forehand wide in the following point.

And a brilliant backhand down the line brings up two break points for the Canadian!

One break point saved.

And he saves a second as Auger-Aliassime goes long with a forehand return.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 5-7 *0-0 Daniil Medvedev

12:36 , Dylan Terry

That’s what Auger-Aliassime ordered. He holds to love with some big serving and a wonderful one-handed backhand down the line. Simply glorious.

Pressure on Medvedev right at the start of this final set.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 5-7 *0-0 Daniil Medvedev

12:35 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev has fought back from the brink and is now level at two sets all. He surely has to be the favourite now.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 5-7 Daniil Medvedev

12:30 , Dylan Terry

He simply will not lie down. Daniil Medvedev saves match point to send this one to a fifth set.

Sensational entertainment at the Rod Laver Arena.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 5-6* Daniil Medvedev

12:26 , Dylan Terry

Ace for Medvedev to kick things off.

Another unanswered serve is followed up by a majestic backhand down the line. He is loving this now, Medvedev!

Three set points.

Oh, hang on. A double fault and then a forehand wide. 40-30.

And Auger-Aliassime makes a brilliant overhead smash. We are at deuce! Whatever next!

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 *5-5 Daniil Medvedev

12:22 , Dylan Terry

Long from Auger-Aliassime! Medvedev brings up break point!

And the Russian gets it! Auger-Aliassime’s forehand drifts just wide and Medvedev will now serve to send the match to a deciding set!

Incredible.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 *5-5 Daniil Medvedev

12:18 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev screamed out with a passionate cry at the end of that last game. And he throws his hands up to get the crowd going at the start of this one after winning a long first point.

The momentum is suddenly with the Russian, just moments after he faced match point.

He skews a forehand long, though. 15-15.

Medvedev keeps the ball alive from the back of the court but can do nothing about Auger-Aliassime’s volley at the net.

The Canadian finds a big serve-forehand but Medvedev battles back with a backhand that Auger-Aliassime leaves as he thinks it’s drifting out!

Deuce.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 5-4* Daniil Medvedev

12:13 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev misses a simple forehand of his own at the start of his service game! Suddenly, Auger-Aliassime is three points away from the semi-finals.

Medvedev responds with a big serve and forehand. 15-15. And he then forces the issue with a big shot down the line. Auger-Aliassime tries the lob but it’s miles too long.

Medvedev then skews a forehand beyond the baseline. 30-30.

Double fault! Auger-Aliassime has a match point!

But he can’t get his return back into play and Medvedev saves it. Back to deuce.

And two big serves see the world number two hold with a smash at the net. Medvedev saves match point and we go on.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 *4-4 Daniil Medvedev

12:08 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime goes long with a backhand. The server losing the opening point seems to be a theme now. Yet to be punished though in this fourth set.

Medvedev somehow returns a blistering Auger-Aliassime serve but the Canadian is able to smash it into the empty court. He then replicates that passage of play for the following point. 30-15.

Not this time though. A forehand into the net from Auger-Aliassime. Little chance for Medvedev here at 30-30.

Oh no! Auger-Aliassime misses a regulation forehand crosscourt and it’s break point! Medvedev was beaten there, but the Canadian let him off.

Huge chance.

You guessed it. Ace. Deuce.

Two more huge serves that Medvedev has no answer for.

The Russian will serve to stay in the tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 4-3* Daniil Medvedev

12:05 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev comes to the net to try and force the issue at the start of his service game but can only plant the ball into the net.

A nice backhand down the line brings up 15-15 and that is followed up by a crosscourt backhand which is too good for Auger-Aliassime.

A big serve and a skewed Auger-Aliassime forehand close out the game.

Another rapid hold.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 *3-3 Daniil Medvedev

12:01 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime narrowly avoids a double fault as his second serve clips the net and bounces on the line. But it doesn’t matter anyway as he finds the net with a forehand to hand Medvedev a 0-15 lead.

The Canadian responds with an ace.

And another.

And a third!

You guessed it – a fourth!

Four aces in a row and Auger-Aliassime holds.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 3-2* Daniil Medvedev

11:58 , Dylan Terry

A brilliantly deep return from Auger-Aliassime sees him take control of the rally at the start of Medvedev’s service game. The Russian can only find the net as he falls 0-15 behind.

But two big serves from Medvedev are too good for Auger-Aliassime and he then goes long with a simple forehand.

Another wayward return. Medvedev holds. Both players ratting through their service games at the moment.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 *2-2 Daniil Medvedev

11:54 , Dylan Terry

Whatever you can do I can do better. Auger-Aliassime kicks his service game off with an ace.

Another unanswered serve from the Canadian and Medvedev is complaining to the umpire about something. Rattled again?

Auger-Aliassime tucks away a forehand for 40-0.

Long from Medvedev. A quickfire hold for the Canadian. Pressure straight back on the US Open champion.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 2-1* Daniil Medvedev

11:51 , Dylan Terry

A wonderful backhand down the line from Auger-Aliassime gives him an early lead on Medvedev’s serve.

Oh and a double fault makes it 0-30! Here’s a chance for the Canadian…

Medvedev reduces the arrears with a somewhat questionable overhead smash. Then another overhead is more ruthlessly put away. 30-30.

Ace. 40-30.

Auger-Aliassime into the net. That was some recovery from Medvedev. From 0-30 down, the Russian holds.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 2-1* Daniil Medvedev

11:51 , Dylan Terry

Both players giving it everything now. I could not tell you which way this match is going to go. It’s so delicately poised.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 *1-1 Daniil Medvedev

11:47 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev does brilliantly to stay in the point at 15-0 down and force the forehand error from Auger-Aliassime.

He can’t build on it, though. The Canadian – as he has done so many times in this match – finds the big serve when he needs to. 30-15.

A backhand is long from the Russian and Auger-Aliassime sees out the game as a Medvedev return hits the top of the net and fails to creep over.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 1-0* Daniil Medvedev

11:43 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime looks for the powerful forehand down the line – which Medvedev executed to perfection in the last game – but his effort drifts just wide of the line.

Then it’s Medvedev’s turn to skew a routine backhand out. 15-15.

A big serve is too good for Auger-Aliassime. And the Canadian tries to find a forehand winner off the second serve but it’s long.

A crosscourt forehand reduces the gap to 40-30, but Medvedev smashes beyond his opponent to hold serve.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 *0-0 Daniil Medvedev

11:38 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime needs to hold at the start of this fourth set. He cannot afford Medvedev to build up momentum.

Some lovely forehands hand Auger-Aliassime a 30-15 lead as Medvedev goes long with his defence.

Oh but that is majestic from Medvedev! He finds the baseline with a forehand down the line. You couldn’t have place it any better!

Auger-Aliassime wins the battle at the net as his deft drop shot eventually gets the better of the world number two.

The crowd really getting into this one now as Auger-Aliassime shouts out ‘Come on!’ after holding his serve.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 Daniil Medvedev

11:37 , Dylan Terry

He looked down and out at the end of the second set. There were even times midway through the third where you felt he was on the brink of being knocked out.

Now Daniil Medvedev is very much back in this.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-7 Daniil Medvedev

11:35 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev takes it 7-2! Auger-Aliassime finds the net and we go to a fourth set!

Game very much on.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-6 (*2-6) Daniil Medvedev

11:34 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev puts a forehand into the net, but the following point Auger-Aliassime then plants a forehand wide.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-6 (1-5*) Daniil Medvedev

11:32 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev defends superbly and forces the forehand to go long from Auger-Aliassime!

The Russian closes in on the third set.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-6 (*1-4) Daniil Medvedev

11:31 , Dylan Terry

Back we come and two scintillating serves from Medvedev hand him two quick points!

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-6 (1-2*) Daniil Medvedev

11:27 , Dylan Terry

So we are now waiting for the roof to close. What a time for the match to be temporarily suspended!

Medvedev has a mini break at 2-1 up in the third set tie-break. Auger-Aliassime took the first two sets but this could be the beginning of the Russian’s recovery.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-6 (*1-2) Daniil Medvedev

11:25 , Dylan Terry

That’s wayward from the Canadian, though. Medvedev secures a mini-break as Auger-Aliassime goes long.

Wait! Here comes the rain…

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-6 (*1-1) Daniil Medvedev

11:23 , Dylan Terry

Too good from Auger-Aliassime, that. He overpowers Medvedev from the back of the court with some pulsating forehands.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 6-6 (0-1*) Daniil Medvedev

11:22 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime goes long as Medvedev holds at the start of the tie-break.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 *5-6 Daniil Medvedev

11:19 , Dylan Terry

Just what you want to see if you are a Felix Auger-Aliassime fan as he produces an ace right down the T at the start of a crucial service game.

Medvedev finds some big forehands to force the error from Auger-Aliassime for 15-15.

A brilliant return gives Medvedev a sniff at 15-30 but Auger-Aliassime slams the door shut with an overhead smash.

A big serve out wide is too good for Medvedev and another down the middle sends the match to a second tie-break.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 5-5* Daniil Medvedev

11:16 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev produces an ace to kick off his service game.

But Auger-Aliassime works his opponent out wide and manages to get the better of him on two occasions! He brings up 30-30.

Not to be. Auger-Aliassime can’t keep either of his next two returns inside the white lines.

Medvedev holds to force, at the very least, a tie-break. Auger-Aliassime to serve to stay in the third set.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 *4-5 Daniil Medvedev

11:13 , Dylan Terry

A second double fault of the match from Auger-Aliassime gives Medvedev the first point on his serve again.

But the Canadian does not seem phased in the slightest. He comes to the net after a big serve and finishes the Russian off with a powerful forehand. 15-15.

Here comes Medvedev, though. He forces Auger-Aliassime into a forehand error.

The ninth seed responds with a nice volley at the net, thwarting Medvedev’s backhand down the line.

30-30.

Oh that could be a huge point! Auger-Aliassime’s forehand clips the top of the net and bounces over. Medvedev gets to it but can’t stop the Canadian from smashing it into the empty part of the court.

He holds with a big serve to bring us to 5-5.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 *4-5 Daniil Medvedev

11:10 , Dylan Terry

Does he have it in him to turn this one around? First things first, he needs to put Auger-Aliassime under pressure in this next game and try to close out the third set.

As it stands, he has a mountain to climb if he is going to make the semi-finals.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 4-4* Daniil Medvedev

11:07 , Dylan Terry

Now it’s Auger-Aliassime’s chance to win the first point on his opponent’s serve.

But he makes more of it as he attacks the Medvedev second serve and the Russian can only flick a backhand wide of the lines. 0-30.

The top seed forces Auger-Aliassime to play a return into the net to halve the deficit. And then a backhand goes long from the Canadian. 30-30.

Auger-Aliassime into the net again. And a forehand drifts wide to hand Medvedev the game.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 *3-4 Daniil Medvedev

11:04 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev wins the first point of an Auger-Aliassime service game as the Canadian goes long with a forehand. Could that prove crucial?

Oh dear. Yet again the forehand is into the net from Medvedev. 15-15.

Serve and smash from Auger-Aliassime puts him in control of the game. Oh and the ninth seed shows brilliantly soft hands for the serve and drop shot combination.

A big forehand closes out the game. Medvedev barely got a sniff after that first point.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 3-3* Daniil Medvedev

11:00 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime produces a blistering return and then finds a breathtaking forehand to take a 0-15 lead.

It then looks like the Canadian is going to move 0-30 up, but Medvedev finds a wonderful crosscourt forehand to pass Auger-Aliassime.

From there he takes control with a return into the net, an ace and a delicate volley.

Auger-Aliassime still having more joy on the Medvedev serve than the Russian is when he is returning. But the world number two maintains his lead in the third set.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 *2-3 Daniil Medvedev

10:58 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev’s forehand has not been there today, simple as that. Another one finds the top of the net and he looks to his corner with a confused look as if to say ‘I don’t know what’s happening’.

Ace from Auger-Aliassime, his 11th of the match. Medvedev has managed nine so far.

Another unanswered serve takes the Canadian to 40-0, but a failed drop shot keeps the game alive momentarily.

Not for long though! Medvedev goes long with the return and we are all square in the third once more.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 2-2* Daniil Medvedev

10:54 , Dylan Terry

Incredible point at the start of this next game! Medvedev fails to finish Auger-Aliassime off with a smash but is somehow equal to the Canadian’s passing shots on three occasions! Eventually Auger-Aliassime is lobbed and can only find the net with a SABR shot (I think that’s what it’s called? The one through the legs. The hot dog).

Anyway, Medvedev races to a very swift hold with some comfortable, short points.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 *1-2 Daniil Medvedev

10:51 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime kicks off his service game with another ace out wide. Medvedev has no answer to those.

A superb forehand kisses the outside edge of the white line and Auger-Aliassime finishes the point off with a routine smash for 30-15.

Two more unanswered serves and the Canadian holds. He looks far more comfortable than Medvedev does on his serve.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 1-1* Daniil Medvedev

10:44 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime simply has too much power and accuracy for Medvedev. Who’d have thought we’d be saying that at the start?

The Canadian leaps into the air for an aesthetically pleasing smash to level things up at 15-15 on the Medvedev serve.

A long backhand from both players sees 30-30, but Medvedev is then forced into a forehand which is too deep!

Break point for the Canadian. Massive moment.

Not to be, yet anyway. Medvedev produces a sublime forehand which Auger-Aliassime can’t even get his racket to. Deuce.

Medvedev holds as he forces Auger-Aliassime to play wide and too deep. A let-off for the Russian.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 *0-1 Daniil Medvedev

10:40 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime faces a new challenge in this set as he will be made to come from behind.

And Medvedev makes the perfect start by forcing the Canadian to go long with a forehand.

A big second serve from Auger-Aliassime is too much for Medvedev. As are the following two serves. 40-15.

Three brilliant serves and an on-the-run forehand crosscourt see Auger-Aliassime hold.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 0-0* Daniil Medvedev

10:38 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime is on top at deuce but his backhand slice goes a little too long.

It’s one mistake after another in this game, though. Medvedev skews his forehand wide as he misses the chance to close out the game. Deuce once more.

This time it’s the Auger-Aliassime backhand into the net. And then again.

Medvedev holds his serve and nerve. But he is becoming agitated by the ball boys and girls and the crowd.

Clearly getting to him, this.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 0-0* Daniil Medvedev

10:37 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev to serve first in the third set then. It’s so important he gets off to a flier.

Auger-Aliassime can’t keep his return in for the first point. 15-0.

But Medvedev then shows he is still susceptible to mistakes as he ploughs a forehand into the middle of the net.

A wild shot from Auger-Aliassime is followed up by an inch-perfect forehand by Medvedev.

But two more backhands go long from the Russian!

Deuce.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 Daniil Medvedev

10:34 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime has been the star of the show so far. But this catch from the umpire threatened to still his limelight for a while.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 Daniil Medvedev

10:29 , Dylan Terry

The match of his life? So far, yes.

(Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 6-3 Daniil Medvedev

10:27 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime serving for the second set.

An ace to start things off.

Another ace!

Wonderful serve and volley puts Medvedev in all sorts of trouble. The Russian gets it back but a forehand at the net hands the Canadian three set points!

The forehand is long from Medvedev and that’s the second set for Auger-Aliassime!

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 5-2* Daniil Medvedev

10:25 , Dylan Terry

This period of the match could prove so crucial for both players. If Medvedev can find a way back into this set then Auger-Aliassime may start to mentally question himself. If the Canadian can hold out to take the set then it’s a long, long way back for the US Open champ.

Two big Medvedev serves hand him a 30-0 lead. But Auger-Aliassime continues to outplay the Russian from the back of the court! 30-30.

Auger-Aliassime tries a winner off the Medvedev serve and goes long. The Canadian then makes an overhead smash though! Deuce.

No break this time. An unreturned serve and a wild Auger-Aliassime forehand makes it 5-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 *4-2 Daniil Medvedev

10:21 , Dylan Terry

Bizarre moment from Medvedev as he plays a shot on the spin at the net before then charging back to the baseline. Halfway back he then second guesses himself and turns around but by that time the ball is past him. Is the Russian well and truly rattled?

Auger-Aliassime hits an unforced error for 30-15. Then Medvedev finds the net with a tame backhand.

Big serve. Game. Auger-Aliassime is one away from a two-set lead.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 4-1* Daniil Medvedev

10:17 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime playing with confidence now. He attempts an audacious forehand crosscourt but gets a little too much on it.

Medvedev then thrashes a powerful forehand down the line and forces the error from the Canadian.

The world number two watches an Auger-Aliassime slice drift wide for 40-0 and closes out the game with a wonderful second serve ace.

Rapid hold.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 *3-1 Daniil Medvedev

10:11 , Dylan Terry

Wonderful from Medvedev! Auger-Aliassime comes to the net but Medvedev’s forehand pass is too hot for him and he can only play the volley wide. 0-15.

Auger-Aliassime answers with a deep forehand that Medvedev can’t return. And a lovely serve-volley moves the Canadian in front.

Another two huge serves which Medvedev cannot handle. Auger-Aliassime holds.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 3-0* Daniil Medvedev

10:10 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime narrowly misses with a forehand but Medvedev then hands him yet another double fault. The Russian’s serve has been wayward so far. Five doubles now for him.

Auger-Aliassime finds the net with back-to-back returns and then plays a loose forehand wide.

Medvedev holds. He desperately needed that.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 3-0* Daniil Medvedev

10:08 , Dylan Terry

The US Open champion doesn’t have any answers at the moment.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 *2-0 Daniil Medvedev

10:06 , Dylan Terry

Ace. 15-0.

Auger-Aliassime is made to run and can only find the net with a backhand slice for 15-15.

But the Canadian is producing some sensational tennis right now! A forehand right into the corner is just too good for Medvedev.

He follows that up with an ace and a delightful drop shot-pass combination to move 3-0 in front.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 1-0* Daniil Medvedev

10:03 , Dylan Terry

Here’s a break point opportunity! Yet another wild forehand from Medvedev is a good metre or so wide.

Oh and there is the break! Auger-Aliassime somehow keeps a thunderous Medvedev forehand in and then the Russian skews another forehand out!

A set and a break for the Canadian!

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 1-0* Daniil Medvedev

09:59 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime goes long with a forehand and Medvedev has game point. But he then replicates the Canadian’s error with one of his own.

Back to deuce we go. All the pressure on the Russian right now.

Auger-Aliassime has a look at the Medvedev second serve but can’t take advantage as he puts too much on the backhand.

Back to deuce though! Medvedev misses a forehand down the line.

Big second serve sees Auger-Aliassime find the net but he keeps his hopes alive by forcing Medvedev to play a weak forehand.

Mammoth game and still it goes on.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 1-0* Daniil Medvedev

09:56 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev struggling to find the answers at the moment! He comes to the net at the start of his service game but Auger-Aliassime comfortably passes him.

Another double fault from the Russian and it’s 0-30 but he responds with an ace.

A long rally sees Auger-Aliassime defend impressively but he eventually comes out second best with a wide slice.

A second ace of the game for Medvedev takes him to 40-30.

That’s a loose forehand from the world number two, though. Deuce.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 1-0* Daniil Medvedev

09:54 , Dylan Terry

We have a match.

(Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 *0-0 Daniil Medvedev

09:53 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev will want to start this second set fast but he swiftly finds himself 30-0 down as the power of the Canadian continues to show.

Serve and volley from Auger-Aliassime takes him to 40-15 and an ace closes out the game. Perfect start for the underdog.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7-4) Daniil Medvedev

09:50 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev goes long with a forehand and Auger-Aliassime takes the first set!

Superb powers of recovery from the Canadian to find his head again after failing to serve it out and being forced to go to a tie-break.

Could we be on course for an upset? The ninth seed takes an early lead over the tournament favourite.

Felix Auger-Aliassime *6-6 (6-4) Daniil Medvedev

09:47 , Dylan Terry

A fine backhand down the line from Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime still has work to do to see out this first set.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-6* (6-3) Daniil Medvedev

09:46 , Dylan Terry

And a wonderfully deep return from Auger-Aliassime sees Medvedev find the net.

Three set points for the Canadian.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-6* (5-3) Daniil Medvedev

09:46 , Dylan Terry

But that’s another double fault from Medvedev! A second of the tie-break.

Felix Auger-Aliassime *6-6 (4-3) Daniil Medvedev

09:45 , Dylan Terry

Mesmerising rally! Medvedev puts Auger-Aliassime in all sorts of trouble with a brilliant backhand but then the Canadian comes back into it. It looks like he is going to close it out for 5-2 but somehow the Russian stands tall to defend valiantly before Auger-Aliassime goes into the net!

Felix Auger-Aliassime *6-6 (4-2) Daniil Medvedev

09:43 , Dylan Terry

Two lets on the Auger-Aliassime first serve and then he goes long. Fourth time lucky? Yes.

It’s a long rally from the back of the court and Auger-Aliassime claims it with a pinpoint forehand down the line. Beautiful.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-6* (3-2) Daniil Medvedev

09:41 , Dylan Terry

Maybe it’s Medvedev! A double fault from the Russian and the first break of serve in this tie-break goes the way of the Canadian. Now he has to capitalise.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-6* (2-2) Daniil Medvedev

09:40 , Dylan Terry

This time it’s Auger-Aliassime who goes long with a backhand and there is nothing between these two.

Who will wilt first?

Felix Auger-Aliassime *6-6 (2-1) Daniil Medvedev

09:40 , Dylan Terry

Another huge forehand and Medvedev has no answer. The Canadian nudges in front.

Felix Auger-Aliassime *6-6 (1-1) Daniil Medvedev

09:39 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime puts Medvedev on the back foot with his powerful forehand again. He forces the error from the Russian to level things up.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-6* (0-1) Daniil Medvedev

09:37 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev holds at the start of the tie-break as Auger-Aliassime goes into the net with a backhand slice.

Felix Auger-Aliassime *6-5 Daniil Medvedev

09:32 , Dylan Terry

Felix Auger-Aliassime serving for the first set.

Medvedev takes a 0-15 lead as Auger-Aliassime goes long with a forehand.

And there’s another one from the Canadian as two unforced errors bring up 0-30 for Medvedev.

A THIRD unforced error on the Auger-Aliassime forehand. It’s 0-40 and Medvedev has his first break points.

Well, he clearly isn’t afraid of taking risks, Auger-Aliassime. After missing three forehands he goes for a huge one three break points down and it pays off. One saved.

Medvedev claims the break at the second opportunity though! Auger-Aliassime goes long and we go to a tie-break.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 5-5* Daniil Medvedev

09:30 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime comes to the net to try and force another break point but he has to go for Medvedev’s passing shot and can’t keep it in. And the ball is caught by the umpire!

Oh hang on! Medvedev misses a simple smash at the net to close out the game. Back to deuce.

And another big error from the Russian! He leaves an Auger-Aliassime backhand but it clips the baseline and there’s another break point for the Canadian!

This time he takes it! A double fault and there’s the break!

Felix Auger-Aliassime 5-5* Daniil Medvedev

09:25 , Dylan Terry

No break points for either man yet as we enter the closing stages of this opening set. You feel this set is much bigger for Auger-Aliassime than it is for Medvedev.

And the Canadian starts with intent, rifling a forehand down the line for 0-15. Oh and he is agonisingly close to another perfect forehand but it’s just too long.

Now it’s 15-30 though as Medvedev goes into the net!

Oh, a little fortunate for the Russian as Auger-Aliassime’s forehand clips the top of the net and bounces out on Medvedev’s side of the court.

But that’s another huge forehand from Auger-Aliassime and it brings up break point!

Medvedev shall not pass. A brilliant backhand down the line saves break point and I’m going onto a second post for this enthralling game…

Felix Auger-Aliassime *4-5 Daniil Medvedev

09:23 , Dylan Terry

A brilliant serve out wide keeps Medvedev guessing at the start of the 10th game as he goes into the net once more. 15-0.

The pair exchange backhands across court and it’s Auger-Aliassime who gets the better of it as he powers through the Medvedev groundstrokes. Impressive stuff.

Medvedev goes long with another return and it’s 40-0.

Ace. Game Auger-Aliassime. 5-5.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-4* Daniil Medvedev

09:18 , Dylan Terry

OH THAT IS REMARKABLE!! One of the best points you will ever see!

Auger-Aliassime brings Medvedev into the net but the Russian is equal to it and plays a delicate drop shot of his own. The Canadian scampers across to meet it and lift the ball across court. Medvedev somehow gets that back too but Auger-Aliassime is there to finish off the point into an empty court. SENSATIONAL.

A big Medvedev serve looks to stunt the momentum of Auger-Aliassime after that amazing point but the Canadian keeps his hopes alive by getting to 30-30.

That’s a poor forehand from Auger-Aliassime, though. And Medvedev doesn’t need a second invitation as he sees out the hold with a couple of clinical backhands.

Felix Auger-Aliassime *3-4 Daniil Medvedev

09:15 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime averaging 4km/h faster on his serve than he has in the tournament so far. 208 vs 204.

Medvedev can’t get to grips with it just now as he fails to keep in two more of the Canadians serves for 30-0.

The Russian’s deep return halves the deficit but another Auger-Aliassime serve down the line sees Medvedev go into the net once more.

And there’s another return which is just too long. All square again.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-3* Daniil Medvedev

09:11 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev goes long at the start of the seventh game but a big serve draws him level.

They trade at the back of the court once more and it’s Auger-Aliassime who wilts first as he goes long for 30-15.

A brilliant backhand down the line sees Auger-Aliassime go long and a big serve makes it another remarkably swift hold for the Russian.

09:09 , Jack Rathborn

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a forehand (Getty Images)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a backhand (Getty Images)

Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in action (REUTERS)

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action (REUTERS)

Felix Auger-Aliassime *2-3 Daniil Medvedev

09:07 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev drags Auger-Aliassime into deep waters at the back of the court but this time it’s the Canadian who wins out as Medvedev goes long.

Auger-Aliassime then tries a drop shot for the first time but Medvedev punishes him, finishing the point off with a smash for 15-15.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 2-2* Daniil Medvedev

09:03 , Dylan Terry

One of Medvedev’s major strengths is his ability to remain unphased regardless of what has gone before in the match. He is emotionless on the court.

A missed opportunity to break in the last game but Medvedev starts the following one with a big serve and some strong baseline play to take a 30-0 lead.

Auger-Aliassime produces a brilliant passing shot to close the gap but two swift points from the Russian close out the game in double quick time.

It has been a decent start from Auger-Aliassime, but he is yet to get anywhere near breaking the Medvedev serve.

Felix Auger-Aliassime *1-2 Daniil Medvedev

08:57 , Dylan Terry

Superb return from Medvedev in the opening point of the fourth game as he gets brilliant length on a big Auger-Aliassime serve to take a 0-15 lead.

The world number two then dominates the Canadian from the back of the court to set up a forehand opportunity but goes long with it.

Double fault from Auger-Aliassime and it’s 15-30. First real look at the serve for Medvedev.

Oh superb from Auger-Aliassime! The longest rally of the match so far as Medvedev is made to scramble all across the baseline before he is eventually passed with a vicious forehand down the line.

The Russian then finds the net with a return of serve and Auger-Aliassime sees the game out after a deep forehand. Medvedev called for the replay but, obviously, it was in.

Felix Auger-Aliassime 1-1* Daniil Medvedev

08:54 , Dylan Terry

Some big serving early on here as Medvedev produces another ace at the start of the third game.

Auger-Aliassime trades at the back of the court and earns some joy but another huge serve takes the Russian to 40-15.

Medvedev uncharacteristically puts a backhand miles wide to bring up a small opportunity for Auger-Aliassime at 40-30.

Not to be though. Medvedev closes the game out with some more powerful hitting to keep the pressure on the Canadian.

Felix Auger-Aliassime *0-1 Daniil Medvedev

08:51 , Dylan Terry

Auger-Aliassime receives a huge round of applause from the Rod Laver Arena as he begins his opening service game with two aces of his own. A statement from the Canadian that he is not here to be pushed around.

The ninth seed then goes long with a forehand before Medvedev fails to keep in his return for 40-15.

Another big serve sees Medvedev skew his return into the net and Auger-Aliassime is off the mark!

Felix Auger-Aliassime 0-0* Daniil Medvedev

08:46 , Dylan Terry

Here we go then! We are underway and it is Daniil Medvedev who gets the match underway on serve.

And he begins with an ace!

Make that two aces as the Russian races into a 30-0 lead. A comfortable forehand takes him to 40-0, before he sees out the game as Auger-Aliassime’s backhand goes wide.

Good start from the top seed.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev

08:44 , Dylan Terry

Auger Aliassime reached the semi-finals of the US Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

He is yet to win an ATP Tour title, although that does not quite reflect his consistency in recent times.

Nevertheless, Medvedev will be very confident he can move past the Canadian and set up a clash with Stefano Tsitsipas in the last four.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev

08:41 , Dylan Terry

Medvedev has not lost in any of his three matches against Auger Aliassime.

The Russian was being goaded a little by the Aussie crowd during his second round clash with Nick Kyrgios earlier on in the tournament.

You don’t imagine he will have quite as raucous an atmosphere tonight.

Australian Open men’s singles draw

08:37 , Dylan Terry

A reminder of the Australian Open men’s singles draw. Just five players remain and it is set to shortly become the final four.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev

08:35 , Dylan Terry

We now turn our attention towards one of the biggest matches of the day as men’s singles favourite Daniil Medvedev looks to book his place in the semi-finals.

The Russian comes up against ninth seed Felix Auger Aliassime in a tough match in the last eight of the competition.

Medvedev won his first Grand Slam at the US Open last year and is looking to swiftly make it two in a row – especially given the absence of Novak Djokovic.

The 25-year-old will be expected to come through this one against the Canadian opponent four years his junior.

We are just moments away from the players stepping out onto the court.

Salisbury and Ram ease into semi-finals after win over Bolelli and Fognini

08:19 , Jack Rathborn

Britain’s Salisbury and American Ram eased to a 6-3 6-2 victory over Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini on Margaret Court Arena.

Salisbury and Ram won their first grand slam title here two years ago before losing in the final in 2021.

They are bidding to make it back-to-back grand slam titles after lifting the trophy at the US Open last September.

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the Australian Open men’s doubles semi-finals for a third successive year.

Australian Open 2022 semi-finalists almost complete

08:13 , Jack Rathborn

So there’s one final semi-final spot available across the men’s and women’s draws.

Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime will battle it out shortly, with the winner facing Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Rafael Nadal will play Matteo Berrettini in the other semi-final.

In the women’s draw, Ashleigh Barty faces Madison Keys and Danielle Collins takes on Iga Swiatek.

Novak Djokovic set for retur in Dubai Tennis Championships

08:08 , Jack Rathborn

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.

The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on February 21.

It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.

The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.

Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.

Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March.

Iga Swiatek outlasts Kaia Kanepi to set up semis date with Danielle Collins

07:58 , Jack Rathborn

French Open winner Iga Swiatek managed to temper her frustrations and rally from a set and a break down in brutal heat to overpower Estonian Kaia Kanepi 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final.

Poland’s Swiatek will next meet 27th-seeded American Danielle Collins, who earlier defeated Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 7-5 6-1, for a place in Saturday’s final at Melbourne Park.

In their first career meeting, Swiatek wasted breakpoint chances in each of Kanepi’s first three service games and it was the Estonian who converted her first chance in the seventh game to nose ahead.

Swiatek saved four setpoints in the ninth game that lasted 16 minutes but could not stop Kanepi from taking the opener on her ninth opportunity after another lengthy game.

“In the first set I had so many breakpoints, I felt like I missed my chances because she broke me on her first breakpoint,” Swiatek said on court.

“I was pretty annoyed. That was a mistake because I should have been focused on the future, on the next ball.”

Kanepi, 36, appeared set to progress beyond the last eight at a Grand Slam for the first time when she broke early in the second, with a frustrated Swiatek slapping herself and slamming her racquet on court.

The Estonian did most of the damage with her powerful double-handed backhand, leaving Swiatek rooted to the spot and watching helplessly as the winners screamed past.

But the 2020 Roland Garros champion, who committed 12 double faults in the match, regained her composure and raised her level in a second set tiebreaker to level the contest at 1-1.

Swiatek suffered two more breaks in the decider but managed to break 115th-ranked Kanepi four times, sealing the three-hour contest on her second match point when the Estonian sent a backhand wide for her 62nd unforced error.

“I’m really glad that I have my voice because I was shouting so loud,” Swiatek said.

“This match was crazy and without the energy in the stadium, I think it would’ve been really hard to win it.”

Australian Open Thursday Order of Play

07:57 , Jack Rathborn

Order of play on the main showcourts on the 11th day of the Australian Open on Thursday (play begins at 0000 GMT; prefix number denotes seeding; all matches semi-finals):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Women’s doubles

Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/ Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) v 2-Shuko Aoyama (Japan)/ Ena Shibahara (Japan)

Not before 0330 GMT

Men’s doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)/ Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 3-Marcel Granollers (Spain) v Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)

Not before 0830 GMT

Women’s singles

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Madison Keys (United States)

27-Danielle Collins (United States) v 7-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Not before 0200 GMT

Women’s doubles

1-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/ Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 3-Veronika Kudermetova (Russia)/ Elise Mertens (Belgium)

Men’s doubles

Matthew Ebden (Australia)/ Max Purcell (Australia) v 2-Rajeev Ram (United States)/ Joe Salisbury (Britain)

Cornet looking ahead to ‘exciting’ season after Australian Open run

07:56 , Jack Rathborn

Surprise Australian Open quarter-finalist Alize Cornet said she was still learning the game at the age of 32 and her sparkling run at the year’s first Grand Slam had filled her with fresh hope for the season.

The unseeded Frenchwoman punched above her weight in this year’s tournament to reach the last eight of a major for the first time on her 63rd attempt, before losing 7-5 6-1 to American Danielle Collins on Wednesday.

“The first thought that comes to my mind right now is that I have eternal respect for the Grand Slam winner because it’s such a long way,” Cornet told reporters. “My God, I have the feeling I’m playing this tournament for a year.

“I’m so exhausted mentally, physically. When you go all the way and win these seven matches, it’s just huge. I respected the Grand Slam winner before, but now even more because I only did half of the way, a little bit more than half.

“It seemed to me like, ‘oh my God, you need to be so strong on every aspect to go to the end’. That was a great experience for me to learn that. Even though I’m 32, I’m still learning, apparently.”

Cornet, who is 61st in the rankings, had suggested after beating Garbine Muguruza in the second round that 2022 could be her final year on the WTA Tour.

But she said on Wednesday that the last two weeks, during which she beat two-times Grand Slam champion Simona Halep in the previous round, had changed her outlook.

“It showed me… that I’m maybe tougher than what I thought, I can beat many good players in a row even in a slam,” she said.

“I should keep believing and keep working. Maybe an exciting season is ahead of me. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas into semi-finals after scintillating performance against Jannik Sinner

07:55 , Jack Rathborn

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping it is third time lucky in an Australian Open semi-final following his scintillating performance against Jannik Sinner in the last eight on Wednesday.

A semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, the Greek defeated Italian Sinner 6-3 6-4 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena in just over two hours.

Stretched to five sets by Taylor Fritz on Monday, the fourth seed showed no signs of fatigue in a match that started in blazing sunshine but finished under the roof after a storm hit.

The 23-year-old will play the winner of the quarter-final between Russian Daniil Medvedev and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime later on Wednesday.