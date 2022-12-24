Feds Request ‘RHOSLC’ Star Get 10 Years In Prison – The Hamden Journal

Jen Shah, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, might get locked up in prison for a whole decade in the wire fraud case she pled guilty to if the U.S. government gets what it requested.

The Bravolebrity is expected to get sentenced on January 6 for running a telemarketing scheme where she targeted seniors. In a new filing by the feds that NBC News shared, they call Shah “the most culpable person charged in this case” and “an integral leader of a wide-ranging telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands of innocent people.”

According to the docs, Shah’s team requested her sentence to be only three years. Shah had maintained she was innocent of all the charges brought up against her, a storyline that played out as part of the second season of the Bravo reality series. Throughout Season 3 of RHOSLC, Shah continued to claim she was innocent of everything she was being accused of. However, after filming had wrapped she made a court appearance and changed her plea to guilty. Her tagline in the current season says that the only thing she is guilty of is being “Shah-mazing.”

The feds also noted Shah’s behavior after her arrest stating that she “engaged in a yearslong, comprehensive effort to hide her continued role in the scheme,” and tried profiting from the scandal by selling “Justice for Jen” merchandise.

Ahead of her sentencing, Shah opted to skip the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion making a statement on social media alleging “that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing.”

Shah added that she would not be attending the reunion and would “focus on the most important thing in my life — my family.”