Feds Release Search Warrant Affidavit Used to Raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home

The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the sworn affidavit used to substantiate the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month for evidence of potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, including the unlawful retention of classified documents prosecutors say weren’t supposed to be there.

Its much-heralded public unveiling follows an intense series of legal maneuvers by the ex-president, who has claimed he wants to see the affidavit made available for all to see, and the federal government, which wanted to keep it sealed so as not to jeopardize its ongoing investigation. A consortium of media organizations has also pushed for the affidavit’s release, citing public interest.

“I’m not prepared to find the affidavit should be fully sealed,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart—who originally signed off on the search warrant to begin with— said in court last week. “I believe based on my initial careful review of the affidavit many times, that there are portions that could preemptively be unsealed.”

On Thursday, Reinhart ordered the document unsealed by noon today.

Reinhart’s decision followed the submission by DOJ attorneys of proposed redactions to the affidavit, which the feds said were necessary to protect investigative methods and confidential sources. In the order, Reinhart said the suggested markup sufficiently shielded both.

“I find that the Government has met its burden of showing a compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the Affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties, (2) the investigation’s strategy, direction, scope, sources, and methods, and (3) grand jury information protected by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e),” he wrote. “I further find that the Government has met its burden of showing that its proposed redactions are narrowly tailored to serve the Government’s legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation and are the least onerous alternative to sealing the entire Affidavit.”

On August 12, four days after the FBI searched Trump’s club, Attorney General Merrick Garland released the search warrant itself, along with a property receipt listing everything FBI agents carted away four days earlier from Trump’s Palm Beach club, where he now resides. The feds seized 20 boxes from various areas within the Mar-a-Lago compound, among them 11 sets of classified documents including one marked “various classified/TS/SCI,” for “Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information.”

Such items are only allowed to be viewed in secure government facilities, which Trump’s resort is not. The FBI also clawed back binders of photos, Trump’s executive grant of clemency to convicted political operative Roger Stone, and information about French President Emmanuel Macron. Perhaps most disturbingly, Trump had a batch of “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons,” a source told The Washington Post.

Trump, who insists he is the victim of a political “witch hunt,” has offered evolving explanations for why he took classified material with him at the end of his term in the first place. At first, the former president suggested the FBI may have planted incriminating evidence in his home during the search. He then denied the Post report about nuclear documents, and dubbed the entire thing a “hoax.”

Next, Trump’s allies claimed he had always had a “standing order” to declassify anything and everything he removed from the White House. Trump then floated the notion that everything the FBI removed from Mar-a-Lago was protected by attorney-client privilege, going on to complain that agents “stole” his passports during the search.

Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, called his ex-boss’s claim of a standing declassification order “almost certainly a lie,” telling The New York Times that he had never heard of such a thing while serving in the administration.

“When somebody begins to concoct lies like this, it shows a real level of desperation,” he said.

“While Trump could have declassified whatever he liked while president, his apparent inability to produce any credible evidence that he actually did so is a genuine problem—particularly against the backdrop of an incumbent president who clearly sees the documents as still classified,” Scott Anderson, a former senior legal adviser at the State Department, told Roll Call.

The ongoing imbroglio between Trump and the feds follows almost a full year of delays by the ex-president to return the documents, which belong to the government. He returned some 700 pages of material in January to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), according to official correspondence released by the agency.

In April, when NARA officials became concerned that Trump was still withholding some of the materials they had requested, Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall told the former president’s legal team that there were “important national security interests in the FBI and others in the Intelligence Community getting access to these materials.”

At that point, Trump’s attorneys tried to buy additional time, saying they would not turn anything over to the FBI until Trump had decided if he wanted to claim executive privilege over the files.

But Steidel Wall dismissed the move outright, saying in a letter, “The question in this case is not a close one. The Executive Branch here is seeking access to records belonging to, and in the custody of, the Federal Government itself, not only in order to investigate whether those records were handled in an unlawful manner but also, as the National Security Division explained, to ‘conduct an assessment of the potential damage resulting from the apparent manner in which these materials were stored and transported and take any necessary remedial steps.’”

When that didn’t work, the FBI got a search warrant, culminating in the search of the former president’s home for evidence of criminal activity—an unprecedented moment in American history.

Security measures at Mar-a-Lago are notoriously lax, and foreign nationals have long been able to get suspiciously close to Trump with apparent ease.

