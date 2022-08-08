Feds move to seize $90 million plane from Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch

Federal prosecutors intend to seize a $90 million private plane from a Russian oligarch and parliamentarian who has made billions of dollars through organized crime in the country, authorities said Monday.

Billionaire Andrei Skoch, who serves in the State Duma, has repeatedly been hit with sanctions by the US in recent years, including earlier in 2022 for aiding the Kremlin in violating the sovereignty of Ukraine, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The feds traced Skoch’s ownership of the plane, an Airbus A319, to a series of shell companies and trusts linked to his romantic partner. The plane is now in Kazakhstan, according to court documents.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, working with partners across the government to impose sanctions on Russia, determined they had probable cause to seize the aircraft because Skoch had violated anti-money laundering laws, authorities said.

The feds traced Skoch’s ownership of the Airbus A319, to shell companies and trusts linked to his romantic partner.

In 2018, Skoch was branded a “specially designated national” for having longtime ties to organized crime in Russia, “including time spent leading one such enterprise,” the feds said.

“We will continue to use every legal tool available to enforce our anti-money laundering laws and to pursue those who seek to use the U.S. financial system to violate and evade sanctions,” US Attorney for the SDNY Damian Williams said in a statement.