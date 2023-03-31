Fed’s Key Inflation Rate Cooled In February; S&P 500 Futures Rise

The Federal Reserve’s key inflation rate showed price pressures remained were tamer than expected in February, as consumer spending softened. After the report, S&P 500 futures extended modest gains.







Yet with inflation still far above the Fed’s comfort zone, it could take an abrupt rise in jobless claims or more evidence of bank fragility to avoid one further rate hike on May 3.

PCE Inflation Rate Hits An Misses

The overall personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price index rose 0.3% on the month and 5% from a year ago, easing from a downwardly revised 5.3% in January. Wall Street had expected a 0.4% monthly rise. The 12-month PCE inflation rate was expected to ease to 5.1%.

Core PCE inflation, which strips out volatile food and inflation prices, also rose 0.3% on the month vs. forecasts of 0.4%. The core inflation rate slipped to 4.6%, below forecasts of a steady 4.7%.

Personal spending rose 0.2% in February after January’s upwardly revised 2% jump. Adjusted for price increases, goods spending and services spending both dipped 0.1%.

S&P 500 Reaction

Shortly after the inflation report, S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3% in early Friday stock market action. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to reach its highest level since March 6, just before the bank crisis began to snowball with the abrupt failure of SVB Financial Group.

The S&P 500 closed 13.25% above its Oct. 12 bear market low but remains 15.55% below its all-time high.

The recent rally has been led by tech, particularly big tech stocks, amid the outlook for fewer Fed rate hikes due to bank-sector stress. The Fed expects tighter bank credit to slow the economy, so rates won’t have to rise as far to bring down inflation. Still, inflation has a long way to fall, so the Fed expects a brush with recession, if not an actual recession, which could hurt S&P 500 earnings.

Be sure to read IBD’s The Big Picture every day to stay in sync with the market direction and what it means for your trading decisions.

