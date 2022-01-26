Feds accuse Texas man of selling gun to synagogue hostage-taker Malik Akram

A 32-year-old man has been charged with a gun crime after he allegedly sold the pistol used by the hostage-taker in the Texas synagogue attack earlier this month, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Henry “Michael” Williams was charged with criminal possession of a firearm Tuesday after prosecutors allege he sold the Taurus G2C pistol used by Malik Faisal Akram when he took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, the Justice Department said.

Williams had previously been convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance.

“As a convicted felon, Mr. Williams was prohibited from carrying, acquiring or selling firearms,” Chad Meacham, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a statement.

“Whether or not he knew of his buyer’s nefarious intent is largely irrelevant — felons cannot have guns, period, and the Justice Department is committed to prosecuting those who do.”

Prosecutors allege that Williams admitted to law enforcement that Akram told him he needed a gun for “intimidation,” and that he was trying to get money from an outstanding debt.

Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, held the four hostages, which included the congregation’s rabbi, while demanding the release of a federal prisoner on Jan. 15. He was shot and killed by police following a 10-hour standoff.

Williams is expected next in court on Monday for a detention hearing.