FedEx’s Dividend Hike Stands Out

FedEx
grabbed the headlines this week for dividend announcements, declaring an increase of more than 50% to its quarterly payout.
It was a light week otherwise on that front, though several major companies said they would maintain their dividends at current levels, including Microsoft (ticker:MSFT),
Oracle
(ORCL), and
Bristol Myers Squibb
(BMY).
Meanwhile, global shipper FedEx (FDX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 a share, up from 75 cents, for a 53% boost. The dividend is payable on July 11 to stock holders of record at the close of business on June 27. The stock yields about 2%.
It has returned about minus 13% in 2022 through June 16, dividends included, compared with about minus 23% for the
S&P 500.
Realty Income
(O), which operates as a real-estate investment trust, will raise its monthly dividend to 24.75 cents a share from 24.7 cents. The stock, which yields 4.5%, has returned about minus 9% this year through June 16.
In other news, several companies said they would keep their quarterly payouts at current levels. They include Microsoft at 62 cents a share, Oracle at 32 cents a share, Bristol Myers at 54 cents a share, and
U.S. Bancorp
(USB) at 46 cents a share.
