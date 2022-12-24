FedEx, UPS warn mail delivery could be interrupted by winter storm

FedEx and UPS announced mail delivery could be interrupted by the massive winter storm moving across the U.S. after key distribution hubs were blasted by the severe weather conditions.

On Friday, FedEx posted a statement to its website warning those who used its Express service that the guaranteed delivery date of Dec. 26 may not be met after the Memphis and Indianapolis hubs experienced “substantial” weather disruptions.

The shipping company said actions have been taken to lessen any impact on delivery, but the safety of its team members is the “number one priority.”

“We recognize the importance of deliveries this holiday weekend and are committed to providing service to the best of our ability by implementing contingency measures where it is safe and possible to do so,” the statement read.

FedEx recommended keeping up with its Service Alerts page for updates in addition to tracking shipments.

The company reminded customers that shipments delayed “due to inclement weather are not eligible for a refund or credit under the Money-Back Guarantee policy.”

UPS put out a similar statement announcing the weather impacted its Air and Ground service, specifically at hubs in Louisville, Kentucky and Rockford, Illinois.

“We will work to ensure the safety of our employees while minimizing effects on service. Contingency plans are in place to help ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit,” the statement read.

The parcel service encouraged customers to keep up with the status of shipments on its website.

UPS also said the UPS Service Guarantee does not apply to shipments affected by the weather-related disruption.

FOX Weather reported more than 150 million Americans were under some sort of winter weather alert on Friday morning. The weather also significantly impacted transportation across the country with over 26,000 airline delays and 5,927 cancelations, and dozens of canceled routes through Amtrak and Greyhound.

The U.S. Postal Service did not have any additional information related to impacts from the winter storm as of Saturday morning.