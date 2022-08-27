FedEx Sues Ground Contractor, Cancels His Routes

FedEx sued one of its largest delivery contractors in the U.S. and canceled his routes, saying the businessman has orchestrated a campaign to promote his own consulting firm by disparaging the delivery giant.

Spencer Patton, a FedEx contractor based in Brentwood, Tenn., recently hosted a conference for FedEx contractors and has posted videos on YouTube calling for contractors to join a trade association he created. He has called on FedEx to renegotiate agreements with its contractors and threatened to stop delivering packages on Black Friday, a key time for e-commerce orders.