FedEx Stock Tumbles After Delivering Terrible Earnings News

FedEx disappointed investors Thursday with a surprise earnings miss.

stock was tumbling after the company doubly disappointed investors Thursday announcing weak quarterly results earlier than expected while withdrawing its full-year financial guidance.

The stock was down more the 12% in after-hours trading after

(ticker: FDX) said it earned $3.44 a share from $23.2 billion in sales in its fiscal 2023 first quarter which ended in August. Wall Street was looking for $5.10 in per-share earnings from $23.5 billion in sales.