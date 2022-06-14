FedEx Stock Surges As Activists Win Board Seats, Dividend Boost

Updated at 9:02 am EST

FedEx  (FDX) – Get FedEx Corporation Report shares jumped higher Tuesday after the world’s biggest parcel delivery group unveiled a board shakeup just weeks after the departure of founder Fred Smith and boosted its quarterly dividend by more than 50%. 

FedEx, which has been under recent activist pressure from shareholders D.E. Shaw Group, said it would add three new members to its board of directors while reducing its planned capex-to-revenue targets in order to return more cash to investors.

FedEx will also boost its quarterly dividend to $1.15 per share, from a prior payout of 75 cents per share, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 27. The payout is planned for July 11.