FedEx Raises Dividend, Stock Jumps 9%. Is ‘New Day Dawning?’

FedEx stock is soaring after the company announced a dividend increase.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images





FedEx



stock was soaring after the delivery company raised its dividend and said it would add three directors to its board in an agreement with activist investor DE Shaw.

FedEx stock has gained 8.8% to $218.66 at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday, while



S&P 500

futures have risen 0.5% and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures have advanced 0.3%.