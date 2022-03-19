FedEx Has a Ground Problem, Here's How It Plans to Dig Out of It

FedEx Has a Ground Problem, Here’s How It Plans to Dig Out of It

by

The ascent of online shopping via e-retailers like Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has resulted in a boon in the ground business for shipping companies like FedEx  (FDX) – Get FedEx Corporation Report and UPS  (UPS) – Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report

This boon is especially pronounced during the holiday season as consumers do much of their holiday shopping online, a trend that was accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years. 

FedEx for example now reports Ground revenue of more than $30.5 billion of its total revenue over the past 365 days. The Ground segment has jumped from 22% of FedEx’s revenue 10 years ago to nearly 40% of revenue last year. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.