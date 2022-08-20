FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris suffers back injury during third round of BMW Championship, withdraws from the event

Will Zalatoris came into this week’s BMW Championship holding down the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup standings. He’s fresh off his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week in Memphis. And he’s in prime position to make a run at the FedEx Cup in Atlanta next week.

However, the remainder of his season is now in question.

During the third round at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, the world No. 9 suffered a back injury during his tee shot on the fourth hole.

Zalatoris and his playing partner, Emiliano Grillo, let the group of Sam Burns and Adam Hadwin through as they waited for the PGA Tour physio.

After a short visit and numerous stretches, Zalatoris decided to withdraw from the event.

He’ll receive no FedEx Cup points and unofficial last place money. As of Saturday at 1:16 p.m. ET, he’s projected to fall to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings.

At the 2021 Open Championship, Zalatoris was forced to withdraw after the opening round due to a back injury.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek