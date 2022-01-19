Federation Entertainment Partners With German Execs To Launch Glisk – The Hamden Journal

Federation Entertainment has further expanded its European footprint by setting up in Germany with veteran execs Philipp Steffens and Julie Link.

Glisk, a creatively-led production and talent management company, will focus on the creation, production, financing and distribution of high quality originals via a stable of independent studios.

Both scripted and non-scripted shows will be targeted at the German domestic marketplace and the outfit will also look to produce international co-productions.

The new company sees Federation Entertainment link up with an experienced husband-and-wife team in Steffens, who most recently created and produced TNT Germany’s The Valley, and Link, who was held senior positions at Critical Content, Relativity Television and Splendid Studios.

Around The World In 80 Days producer Federation is expanding at a rapid pace over the past year, having partnered with U.S. studio Anonymous Content to launch a joint venture in France, opened in the U.S. via new production company Animal Federation and set up a UK operation.

“Germany was the last major European country where Federation had yet to establish a solid presence because we were waiting to meet the right partners,” said Federation Founder and President Pascal Breton.

“Julie Link and Philipp Steffens are those partners. Julie and Philipp perfectly embody the balance between artistic excellence and an ambition to engage our ever-growing audiences, particularly on digital platforms. We hope that our combined forces will attract even more talent for our management activities and also to develop and co-produce a large slate of independent productions.

He added that Federation’s “contribution to the gaps in development, pre-sales, and distribution financing should allow Julie and Philipp and their partners to launch more productions in the coming years and we look forward to working with them.”

Studio Legal in Berlin and Frieh and Associates in Paris handled the deal.