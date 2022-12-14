Federal Reserve announcement expected to slow pace (but not stop) interest rate hikes.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday to continue its fight against inflation.

Inflation, as noted in Tuesday’s CPI report, has eased to 7.1% in the 12 months to November from a blistering 9.1% pace in June, which is giving the Fed breathing room to shrink the size of its rate hikes. However, the Fed’s still a long way from its 2% inflation goal, which means this is unlikely to be the last rate increase, economists say.

The Fed has already raised rates six times this year to a range between 3.75% and 4% from near zero at the start of the year. The last four increases were supersized at 0.75 percentage point each. With another half-point hike expected, the cumulative increase to date would rank among the most aggressive increases since the 1980s to try to tame the highest inflation in 40 years.

Along with an expected rate hike, the central bank will release its summary of economic projections for this year, 2023, and the subsequent two years, as well as over the longer run. The Fed releases these projections four times each year.

Most economists expect the Fed will raise its median 2023 inflation forecast as well as the level it sees its short-term benchmark fed funds interest rate to be.

How high will the Fed raise interest rates?

No one knows for sure how high the Fed will raise rates before it hits the pause button. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said last week he thinks the Fed will stop once rates hit 5%.

–Elisabeth Buchwald

What causes a rate hike?

When an economy is booming and inflation is rising, the Fed will often raise interest rates to slow down everything. Higher rates make borrowing more expensive, which should make businesses and consumers think twice about spending. Slower spending should cool down the economy and inflation.

–Medora Lee

How will rate hikes affect me?

The cost of holding debt with a variable interest rate is going increase.

That means rates on credit cards, new mortgages and auto loans will all rise. Those who already have a fixed mortgage rate for their home loan won’t see any difference in their payments.

On the other side, savers will get a little more for their deposits as those interest rates will also rise.

–Medora Lee

Fed meetings 2023

After today’s meeting, the central bank will reconvene on January 31 for its two-day meeting. Here is a look at the fed meeting calendar for the rest of 2023:

March 21-22

May 2-3

June 13-14

July 25-26

September 19-20

October 31-November 1

December 12-13

— Elisabeth Buchwald

What should we expect Powell to say?

Powell is expected to reiterate that inflation remains much too high (at 7.1% in November), and that the Fed has more work to do, meaning more rate increases are likely.

“Since inflation continues to remain elevated and recession risks are becoming clearer, we expect Chair Powell to provide a hawkish press conference to rein in equity prices and push back on the rate cuts priced in for late 2023, ” said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy. A hawk is someone who’s very concerned about inflation and wants to fight it aggressively.

Chaudhuri expects the effort now to slow inflation to the Fed’s preferred rate of 2% to be the hardest to achieve because most of the inflation now is in service components like rent and housing prices, which tend to take a longer time to ease.

–Medora Lee

What does the rate hike mean?

A rate hike is really an increase in the Fed’s short-term benchmark fed funds rate, or the target range for the rate at which commercial banks borrow and lend their excess reserves to each other overnight.

Consumer rates tend to track the fed funds rate in a ripple effect. If the federal funds rate is rising, banks might pass on additional interest costs in the form of higher interest rates on consumer and other borrowing, but also increase the rates they pay their depositors.

That means the cost of debt servicing will rise for both consumers and businesses, and savers should see a small boost in the interest rate for their deposits.

–Medora Lee

Will interest rates go down in 2023?

It’s unlikely that interest rates will go down next year since inflation remains high. Therefore, the Fed will likely have to continue raising interest rates. However, the size and frequency of rate hikes are likely to change. Whereas the Fed has been raising interest rates at almost all of its meetings this year, it could stagger rate hikes at meetings next year especially if the risk of a recession grows.

–Elisabeth Buchwald

Stock market today

Major stock indexes are edging higher at midday as investors await the outcome of the Fed’s policy meeting this afternoon.

The broad, benchmark S&P 500 was last up 21.07 points, or 0.52%, at 4,040.72; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 189.50 points, or 0.56%, at 34,298.14, and the Nasdaq-100 up 60.54 points, or 0.54%, at 11,317.35.

—Medora Lee

What about the 10-year treasury?

Thirty-year fixed-rate mortgages trace movements in the 10-year Treasury note and are affected by the Fed’s key short-term rate only indirectly. On Wednesday, yields on the 10-year edged back up to unchanged around midday and back above the psychological 3.5% level, to 3.503%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

–Medora Lee

What dates did the Fed raise rates in 2022?

Here’s when the Federal Reserve hiked its short-term interest rate this year, and the amount by which it raised that rate.

March 17: 0.25 percentage point

May 5: 0.50 percentage point

June 16: 0.75 percentage point

July 28: 0.75 percentage point

September 22: 0.75 percentage point

November 2: 0.75 percentage point

—Elisabeth Buchwald

What are current mortgage rates?

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as of Dec. 13, was 6.33%, down from a peak of 7.08% earlier this year, according to Freddie Mac.

Mortgage rates have been falling the past few weeks on signs inflation has peaked and the Fed may pause raising rates and pivot to lowering rates next year.

What is discount rate?

Discount rate is the interest rate the Fed charges to commercial banks and other depository institutions on loans from their regional Federal Reserve Bank’s lending facility, or discount window.

These loans give banks and other institutions ready access to money and support the smooth flow of credit to households and businesses.

What is prime rate?

Prime rate, currently at 7%, is the interest rate a bank charges for loans to their very best customers with the top credit scores. It’s often used as a reference rate (or base rate) for many types of loans, including loans to small businesses and credit card loans.

Although the Federal Reserve doesn’t set the prime rate, many banks choose to set their prime rates based partly on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Fed. That means it’s likely to rise when the Fed raises rates on Wednesday.

The Fed reports the prime rate posted by the majority of the largest twenty-five banks on its website.

–Medora Lee

Who runs the Federal Reserve?

The three main Federal Reserve entities are: The Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the Federal Reserve Banks, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

The Chair (currently Jerome Powell) and the Vice Chair of the Board (now Lael Brainard), as well as the Vice Chair for Supervision (currently Michael Barr), are nominated by the President from among the members and are confirmed by the Senate. They serve a term of four years in these roles.

Each of the 12 Federal Reserve banks is separately incorporated and has a nine-member board of directors. The boards oversee their bank’s administration and governance, budget and overall performance, audit process, and broad strategic goals and directions.

Each bank has a president who serves a five-year term, oversees day-to-day operations and serves, in rotation, as a voting member of the FOMC, or policy making committee. The FOMC determines, among other things, interest rates.

The FOMC consists of 12 voting members – the seven members of the Board of Governors; the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York; and 4 of the remaining 11 Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis. All 12 of the Reserve Bank presidents attend FOMC meetings and participate in FOMC discussions, but only the presidents who are FOMC members at the time may vote on policy decisions.

— Medora Lee

What’s a Fed pivot?

A Fed pivot is when the Fed reverses its current policy.

In this case, since the Fed is in an interest rate hiking cycle, it would mean the Fed would start lowering rates. That’s not expected to happen any time soon, but investors are keen to sleuth out clues as to when that could happen. Some economists think this could happen in the second half of 2023 while others say not until 2024.

— Medora Lee

How will Fed move affect higher-interest-rate savings accounts?

For savers, the rising interest rates mean deposit rates are reaching highs not seen in more than a decade, and they’re likely to continue climbing as the central bank continues to hike.

“However, future rate gains may be limited to savings accounts and short-term CDs,” or certificates of deposit, said Ken Tumin, a senior industry analyst at Lending Tree and founder of DepositAccounts.com. “Long-term CD rate gains have slowed and in a few cases, rates have declined in a way that has been similar to long-dated Treasury yield declines.”

— Medora Lee

How many federal reserve banks are there?

There are 12 Federal Reserve Banks, with a total of 24 branches nationwide. These banks serve as the “operating arms” of the Federal Reserve System.

Each bank operates in its own geographical region of the country and collects data on the businesses and needs of the communities it serves. That data is then used to help craft the monetary policy dictated by the Federal Reserve.

— Medora Lee

What should we expect the Fed to do and say today about rates?

Economists expect the Fed to raise its short-term benchmark fed funds rate by a half percentage point, which would be a step down from its 0.75-percentage point increase at each of the last four policy meetings.

In addition to the Fed’s policy statement announcing the rate move, the Fed’s releasing its summary of economic projections this month. In it, economists expect to see the Fed boost its forecast for how high it sees the fed funds rate next year. Most economists expect the Fed to raise its median forecast for the fed funds rate to around 5% from 4.6% in September, the last time it released its projections.

— Medora Lee

When does Fed announce the next rate hike?

The Fed’s decision is announced at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

— Elisabeth Buchwald

What time does Powell speak today?

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s media conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. USA TODAY economics reporter Paul Davidson will cover the event in person.

— Elisabeth Buchwald

What is the current federal funds rate?

The current federal funds rate, the interest rate banks charge to lend to one another, is between 3.75% to 4%. In effect, it’s closer to 3.83%, according to an analysis by the New York Federal Reserve.

—Elisabeth Buchwald

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here.

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at [email protected]

Paul Davidson is economics correspondent for USA TODAY.

