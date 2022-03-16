Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

by

The day is finally here. Later this afternoon, the Federal Reserve will announce its first rate hike in quite some time.

Investors have been fearful of a rate hike for several months now, part of the reason why U.S. stocks have been plunging in 2022.

Of course, worries of a recession due to spiking inflation and a war in Eastern Europe aren’t helping sentiment. 

So far, stocks are rallying ahead of the event. The S&P 500 is up 1.6% on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 2.6%. That follows yesterday’s rallies of 2.1% and 2.9%, respectively.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.