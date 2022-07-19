Federal judge to consider request to delay Steve Bannon trial over evidentiary dispute

WASHINGTON – A federal judge will consider a new request to delay the contempt trial of former White House strategist Steve Bannon following an evidentiary dispute Tuesday in which defense lawyers expressed confusion over the judge’s rulings.

Bannon’s defense team sought to exclude letters from the House committee investigating the Capitol attack, relating to the subpoena that Bannon defied, resulting in his indictment. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols has indicated that he would admit the letters in partially redacted form.

Referring to the dispute, Evan Corcoran, said a delay was needed to resolve evidence questions and a “seismic shift” in the defense’s understanding of the case.

“We have a jury that is just about picked,” Nichols said, adding that he would nevertheless consider a brief delay if necessary.

The judge is expected to rule on the request early Tuesday afternoon.

A pool of 22 panelists had been qualified following daylong examination Monday. From that group,12 jurors and two alternates were expected to be seated Tuesday.

Bannon faces two counts of contempt for his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the House committee. The panel has held a series of hearings this summer featuring damning testimony from former Trump administration officials.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a maximum fine of $100,000.

The subpoena was issued last fall, and the committee and full House voted to hold him in contempt. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in November.

The committee’s interest in seeking Bannon’s testimony includes efforts to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s election and his contacts with Trump in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack. Bannon is linked to two telephone contacts with the former president on Jan. 5, 2021.

The calls were highlighted during the panel’s public hearing last week, examining the role of extremist groups who answered Trump’s call to gather in Washington.

After their initial Jan. 5 call, Bannon said on his podcast, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.

“It’s all converging and now we’re on, as they say, the point of attack,” Bannon said. “Right, the point of attack tomorrow. I’ll tell you this. It’s not gonna happen like you think it’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be quite extraordinarily different. And all I can say is strap in.”

