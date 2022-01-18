Federal government launches website to order COVID tests day early

​The federal government launched its website allowing Americans to order free, at-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday, one day earlier than initially announced

COVIDTests.gov ​allows for four individual tests to be ordered per address. The tests will begin shipping out in late January, between seven and 12 days after initial orders are processed.

​”I think 7 to 12 days is what we say typical shipment times would be now from when you order to when you ship,” a senior administration official told reporters last week in a briefing about the site. ​”But we hope that those and we anticipate those will shorten as we ramp up this program​.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the website was still in the “beta phase” and the Biden administration was “looking forward to an official launch tomorrow morning.”

The launch of the website was part of the Biden administration’s commitment to provide 1 billion at-home tests​ as COVID-19 cases surge because of the Omicron variant.

Beginning Jan. 15, health insurance companies ​will reimburse Americans for the cost of eight at-home tests a month for each person. ​