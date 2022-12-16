Federal agents raid Florida Keys house, by land in armed SUVS and by water in a raft

Heavily armed FBI agents raided a Florida Keys house Friday morning, according to neighbors.
Agents dressed in body armor and carrying semiautomatic rifles came to the Mars Lane house on Geiger Key by SUVs with mounted turrets and by raft in a canal.
Law enforcement sources said the raid was connected to a human trafficking investigation. Several people were taken into custody, but it was not immediately clear if there were any formal arrests or charges.
Neighbor Belinda Coyner took video of agents throwing a flash-bang grenade into the home and yell demands for those inside to exit the Lower Keys house because they had an arrest warrant.
She also posted multiple images and videos of agents breaching the property, arriving by dinghy and taking several people into custody.
The FBI was not immediately available to comment on the raid.
Justin Duane, another neighbor, told the Miami Herald/FLKeysnews.com he had just woken up when he heard chaos.
“I woke up to flash-bangs going off, not knowing what was going on. I heard them over the microphone stating they were FBI and for the people in [the house] to come out, they have a warrant,” Duane said. “Flash-bangs and smoke bombs continued to go off till someone came out.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.