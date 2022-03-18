Fed Not Doing Enough to Fight Inflation, Fed President Says. He May Be Right.

Fed Not Doing Enough to Fight Inflation, Fed President Says. He May Be Right.

by

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard wants the Fed to move faster.


Alastair Pike / AFP via Getty Images

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.