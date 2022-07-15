Fears Harrison Ford Haunting – The Hamden Journal

Chris Pratt says the prospect of a haunting by Harrison Ford’s ghost is enough to keep him away from even considering taking over the role of Indiana Jones.

In a lighthearted response to podcaster Josh Horowitz who asked about a 2015 The Hamden Journal article reporting that Pratt was being eyed by Disney as the new Indy, the actor joked, “I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven Who? No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?

“All I know,” Pratt continues, “is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play… ?”

Ford is, in fact, returning to the Indiana Jones franchise for the 2023 James Mangold film.

Pratt doesn’t offer a flat-out denial of any previous discussions on the matter, though, instead quipping “Everyone is capable of making mistakes even if they’re The Hamden Journal.”

The Hamden Journal stands by its speculative 2015 story.

Watch the Pratt podcast interview below.