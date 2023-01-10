Fear the Walking Dead to End With Season 8 at AMC — Get Premiere Date

The end is nigh for Fear the Walking Dead.

AMC confirmed on Tuesday that its zombie apocalypse drama will end with its upcoming eighth season. The 12-episode swan song will air in two halves: The first batch of six episodes begins Sunday, May 14, at 9/8c, while the final six installments will unfurl later this year.

“The Walking Dead Universe lives!” said Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the TWDU, in a statement. “To conclude Fear the Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons ever, while breaking new ground with old favorites: Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other… Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead. And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead.” (Go here for details on when those forthcoming Walking Dead spinoffs will hit your screens.)

According to the official logline for Fear’s final season, the new episodes pick up “after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

Fear the Walking Dead was first renewed for Season 8 way back in December 2021. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the final season, then keep scrolling for some first-look photos. Are you sad to say goodbye to the show?

