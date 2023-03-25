‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Drops New Trailer, Hints About Final Season – The Hamden Journal

The long goodbye has begun: Fear the Walking Dead dropped a trailer for the eighth and final season of the AMC prequel.

To help promote the upcoming season, co-showrunner Ian Goldberg and Executive Producer Michael Satrazemis — together with cast members Kim Dickens, Jenna Elfman and Christine Evangelista –appeared at WonderCon today. The biggest scoop about the season 8 was revealed by Goldberg, who said it will include a seven-year time jump.

The series’ eighth and final season will roll out in two six-episode parts, the first of which begins May 14 at 9 ET/PT on AMC and AMC+ and return for its final six episodes later this year.

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from Padre did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others who were brought to the island have to under Padre’s cynical rule. With the characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

AMC also released pictures from the upcoming season.

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 8 – Photo Credit: Lauren “Lo” Smith/AMC

Austin Amelio as Dwight, Christine Evangelista as Sherry – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 8 – Photo Credit: Lauren “Lo” Smith/AMC

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 8 – Photo Credit: Lauren “Lo” Smith/AMC

Karen David as Grace – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 8 – Photo Credit: Lauren “Lo” Smith/AMC

Jenna Elfman as June – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 8 – Photo Credit: Lauren ‘Lo’ Smith/AMC

Mandy Sullivan as Wren – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 8 – Photo Credit: Lauren ‘Lo’ Smith/AMC