‘Fear’ Series Based On 1996 Film In Works At Peacock – The Hamden Journal

Peacock has taken in for development Fear, a series based on the 1996 thriller film, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg, Imagine Television and Universal TV, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Written by Goldberg, inspired by Imagine Entertainment’s 1996 cult classic film Fear, the modern series reinvention finds two young lovers in a psychological game of cat and mouse—but who’s the cat, and who’s the mouse? When David and Nicole first meet in Seattle, it feels like an epic, once-in-a-lifetime romance – but soon it becomes clear that the seemingly perfect couple is anything but. Told from conflicting points of view, the series wrestles with personal demons, hidden agendas and reframes the “he said she said” convention into a twist-filled suspense story about toxic relationships.

Goldberg executive produces with Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Fear the movie, directed by James Foley and written by Christopher Crowe, starred Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, William Peterson, Alyssa Milano and Amy Brenneman. The psychological thriller was largely panned by critics when it was initially released, but became a sleeper hit grossing $20 million at the U.S. box office, and went on to become a cult film.

Goldberg created, executive produced and served as a showrunner on The Path, which ran for three seasons on Hulu. She recently ran and executive produced the acclaimed Netflix series Away, starring Hilary Swank.

Jessica Goldbergis an established and prolific showrunner, feature writer, and playwright currently under an overall deal at Universal Television. She recently ran the acclaimed Netflix series AWAY, which starred Hilary Swank and which she Executive Produced alongside Jason Katims and Matt Reeves. Prior to that she created, Executive Produced, and ran the Hulu series THE PATH, which starred Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, and Hugh Dancy and ran for three seasons on Hulu. Jessica’s other television work includes two seasons on PARENTHOOD. In addition to her work in television Jessica is also a prolific feature writer and director, having adapted the screenplay for the Russo Brothers film CHERRY, which debuted on Apple and stars Tom Holland, and prior to that directed her film REFUGE, which she adapted from one of her plays. She is an established playwright as well, having graduated originally from NYU’s dramatic writing program and The Juilliard School.

