FDA temporarily suspends order banning Juul e-cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration placed a temporary administrative stay Tuesday on its order last month requiring e-cigarette company Juul to pull its vape products from the US shelves.

The agency announced it stayed the initial June 23 order to allow time for additional review, but warned that the stay only temporarily suspends the ban — it doesn’t rescind it.

“The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review,” the FDA said on Twitter.

However, the stay “does not constitute authorization to market, sell, or ship JUUL products,” the agency added.

The FDA issued the federal ban on Juul products in June because it said Juul’s parent company Altria submitted insufficient safety data.

The FDA initially issued the federal ban because the Juul company could not “demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.” AP

The health agency said at the time that the vaping company’s “applications lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

The day after the ban, a federal appeals court granted a temporary stay of the FDA order while the court reviews the case. The temporary reprieve is set to last at least until July 12.

With Post wires