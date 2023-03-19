FDA recalls frozen organic strawberries sold at Trader Joe’s and Costco

Frozen organic strawberries sold in several popular grocery stores — including Trader Joe’s and Costco — were recalled by the FDA Friday after the fruits were linked to multiple hepatitis A cases.

The department said at least five people in Washington State were diagnosed with the highly contagious liver infection after eating the products, which were all linked to California Splendor, Inc. a San Diego-based supplier.

“Based on epidemiological data collected by CDC, 5/5 (100%) people who provided information about what they ate before becoming ill reported eating frozen organic strawberries,” the FDA said.

The impacted strawberries were all imported from farms in Baja California, Mexico.





The US Food and Drug Administration said at least five people in Washington State were diagnosed with the highly contagious liver infection after eating the products. FDA

The strain of hepatitis A virus at the root of the illnesses is genetically identical to the strain that caused an outbreak in 2022, which was also linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from the same Mexican area, the FDA said.

Strawberries from the botched batch were disturbed throughout the nation and stocked on the shelves of Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe’s, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets.

“Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not sell, serve, or eat recalled frozen strawberries. These recalled products should be returned or thrown away,” the FDA said.

California Splendor has recalled certain packages of its frozen strawberries from Costco stores across California.

Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon, issued a voluntary recall citing the “possible health risk.”





Strawberries from the botched batch were stocked on the shelves of Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe’s, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets. Shutterstock

Symptoms of Hepatitis A usually occur 15 to 50 days after consuming contaminated products.

“A virus infection include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool,” according to the FDA. “In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.”