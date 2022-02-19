FDA finds dead rodents at Arkansas Family Dollar center

Rats!!

More than 1,100 dead rodents were discovered at a Family Dollar distribution center in Arkansas, prompting product recalls at hundreds of stores across the South.

The gross scene was discovered by the US Food and Drug Administration after it got a consumer complaint in January.

Inspectors swooped in on the West Memphis, Arkansas facility and found both live and dead rodents, along with “rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination,” the FDA said, according to a report.

“Products covered by this retail level recall include all: (i) drugs; (ii) medical devices; (iii) cosmetics; (iv) dietary supplements; and (v) human and animal (pet) food products,” the FDA said.

Products purchased from Jan 1. through the present are covered by the recall, which includes stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.