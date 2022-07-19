FBI raids Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels

Ford Motor Co. introduced the 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch edition with luxury features on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. It has 20-inch aluminum wheels with a Running W center cap reflecting its association with the legendary King Ranch in Texas.

The FBI on Monday raided a western Michigan company that manufactures aluminum alloy wheels for automotive giants Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Honda, Toyota and Nissan.

According to FBI spokesperson Mara Schneider, the FBI executed a search warrant at Dicastal North America in Greenville on Monday morning. She provided no other details, beyond saying the investigation is ongoing, though the Free Press has learned from a source familiar with the raid that computers were seized and everyone was sent home.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, nobody was available for comment at Dicastal, which is located about 30 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

News of the FBI raid caught some automakers by surprise.

General Motors spokesman David Barnas said, “We are monitoring the situation, but expect no impact to GM vehicle production.”

A source within Ford Motor Co. indicated the same thing.

According to its website, Dicastal North America has been making aluminum alloy wheels for the auto industry since 2014. It is a subsidiary of China-based CITIC Dicastal Co., which calls itself the “world’s largest supplier of aluminum alloy wheels” and provides products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) worldwide.

More: Everything you need to know about the chip shortage that’s plaguing automakers

Tresa Baldas: [email protected]

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: FBI raids Michigan auto wheel supplier Dicastal North America