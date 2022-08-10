FBI Raid On Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Gets Results For Late-Night Comics – The Hamden Journal

The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has already turned up some gold, of the comedy variety.

Late-night comics Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah took their turns poking fun at the twice-impeached former president, finding common ground in the sheer number of Trump-related investigations. Said Noah on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, “This raid has nothing to do with January 6th or tax fraud or giving the White House plumber PTSD.” Referencing a ubiquitous comedian, Noah continued, “I’m amazed that Trump has time for all of these crimes….He’s like the Steve Harvey of crime.”

Over on NBC’s The Tonight Show, Fallon took a similar approach: “You know that you’ve done some shady stuff when the FBI shows up and you’re like ‘And which investigation is this regarding? Oh, right this way, right this way.’” He followed that with a joke about Trump supporters and their outrage over the raid, noting, “To put it in context, the green M&M not being sexy anymore also enraged his base.”

On CBS’ Late Show, Colbert devoted a segment to a mock game show titled Which Crime Is it?, in which players had to choose among a long roster of possible reasons for the raid. A sample: Ukraine blackmail, Obstruction, Sexual Assault, Campaign Finance, Bank Fraud and Porn Star Hush Money.

Check out all three late-night raid routines below.