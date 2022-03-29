FBI offers $10K reward for abducted Nevada woman Naomi Irion

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward to find Nevada woman Naomi Christine Irion, who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot nearly three weeks ago.

The reward was announced Monday for any information leading to the location of Irion, who was last seen in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley at about 5 a.m. on March 12.

Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon, was arrested Friday on kidnapping charges after he allegedly approached 18-year-old Irion’s 1992 Mercury Sable before getting in and driving off. Her unattended car was recovered at a nearby industrial park three days later, police have said.

“Naomi was last seen wearing a blue Panasonic company shirt, a gray cardigan sweater, gray pants and brown boots,” the FBI said on its website.

Irion also had a black purse with her and her iPhone has yet to be found, FBI investigators said.

A bail hearing for Driver, who is being held on $750,000 bond, is set for Wednesday in Fernley. He will appear via Zoom, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite Driver’s arrest, Irion’s whereabouts remain unknown. Phone records indicate she was active on social media and received a Snapchat just minutes before she vanished.

Irion’s mother, who lives in South Africa, has flown to Nevada to join her father, Herve Irion, to help find their daughter. They said last week they believe their daughter was in danger.

An online fundraiser set up to assist in search efforts had eclipsed $37,000 as of Tuesday.