‘FBI’ Crossover Event Locks Up Season-High Primetime Audience For CBS – The Hamden Journal

CBS locked in record viewership for its ambitious three-hour FBI crossover on Tuesday night.

The network managed its largest audience of the season for the event with an average of 6.19M viewers tuning in across primetime.

The episodes also streamed live on Paramount+ and CBS digital platforms, where FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted raked in their largest streaming audiences for the season as well.

FBI: International kicked things off at 8 p.m., averaging 6.3M viewers, according to early Nielsen data. That’s the series’ largest fast national audience ever, up 14% from its average audience for the season. It was the No. 2 show of the night, behind only FBI.

FBI drummed up 6.4M viewers in the 9 p.m. hour to become the top program of the night, and FBI: Most Wanted captured the third place spot with 5.89M viewers. That’s Most Wanted‘s largest fast national audience in more than a year, up about 21% from its season average.

The crossover event spanned all three episodes of the franchise on Tuesday, taking viewers on a trip from New York City to Rome and back as Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), and Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) are on the hunt for terrorists targeting the President of the United States—or it seemed that way at first.

McDermott, Sisto and Kleintank all spoke with The Hamden Journal about the months-long production process for the episodes and teased what’s ahead for their characters.