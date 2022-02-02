FB Stock Drops As Earnings Miss Estimates

Meta Platforms (FB) reported fourth-quarter results late Wednesday that fell below estimates, as did the outlook. The report was the company’s first since changing its name from Facebook three months ago. FB stock plummeted.







The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.67 a share on revenue of $33.67 billion. Analysts expected Meta to report earnings of $3.85 on revenue of $33.7 billion, according to FactSet. Revenue climbed 20% from the year-ago period, representing its slowest growth in six quarters.

Facebook expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $27 billion to $29 billion, which is growth of 3%-11%. Wall Street expected $30.2 billion.

“We expect our year-over-year growth in the first quarter to be impacted by headwinds to both impression and price growth,” Facebook said in the earnings release.

FB stock tanked 20.7% to 256.50 during after-hours trading on the stock market today.

Warnings Of Earnings Uncertainties

Meta previously warned of uncertainties about the earnings report. This includes continued headwinds from the changes Apple (AAPL) made to its operating system. The changes give users more control over privacy. However, it’s now harder for advertisers to track ad performance.

Meta gets almost all of its revenue from advertising. It’s the second-largest digital ad platform in the world after Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL).

The transformation of Facebook kicks off with a new financial reporting structure consisting of two sectors.

One sector, called Family of Apps, includes detailed data on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services. The other sector is called Facebook Reality Labs. That’s the metaverse side of the company. This category involves augmented- and virtual-reality hardware, software and content.

FB Stock: Breaking Out Results Of Units

Also, this will be the first time FB stock is breaking out the results of its augmented- and virtual-reality hardware unit. Facebook previously warned that Reality Labs would not be profitable anytime soon. That’s due to the $10 billion metaverse investment.

Revenue from Family of Apps reached $32.9 billion, up 16%, with operating income of $15.9 billion. Revenue from Reality Labs jumped 57% to $877 million, with an operating loss of $3.3 billion.

Facebook reported daily active users of 1.93 billion, below estimates of 1.95 billion. Monthly active users of 2.91 billion fell short of the 2.95 billion expected.

In addition, Facebook expects expenses to be in the range of $90 billion to $95 billion for 2022, above its previous forecast of $91 billion to $97 billion.

