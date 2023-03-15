‘Fauda’ & ‘Shtisel’ Outfit Yes Studios Behind Locked-In Syndrome Doc – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fauda outfit Yes Studios is pushing into the premium docs space with a feature about a man who spent 44 hours suffering from locked-in syndrome. Scroll down for the trailer.

In 44 Hours, which has so far been picked up by France’s ARTE and Germany’s SWR, the moving story of Gil Avni will be told in forensic detail. Avni, a sports-mad and healthy father of two, was rushed to hospital after being taken suddenly ill and was pronounced brain-dead, given just a few hours to live. While his family and friends were saying goodbyes, he was aware of what was happening for 44 hours, before he miraculously woke up and became one of only three known worldwide cases of locked-in syndrome.

Avni remembers his experience in microscopic detail and the 83-minute film also features interviews with those closest to him and the medics who cared for him. EP is Einat-Emma Shamir and director is Rotem Gross, with Yes handling worldwide distribution.

Yes Studios MD Sharon Levi said: “There is lots to learn from Gil’s experience and, as a result, even more to debate around the treatment and understanding of coma patients. Our hope is that this film extends the conversation around the world.”

The “powerful, moving and ultimately uplifting title,” Levi added, is the perfect launchpad for the Fauda and Shtisel producer’s premium docs strategy, which she explained will consist of produced and co-produced shows that have “universal appeal.” 44 Hours, for instance, is co-produced with German indie Neue Celluloid Fabrik Filmproduktion.

Producer-distributor Yes, whose other credits include On the Spectrum and Bloody Murray, will be showcasing 44 Hours to Mip TV buyers next month.