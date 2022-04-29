Fauci says herd immunity is ‘likely unattainable’ with COVID-19

Reuters

Vedanta seeks free land, cheap water, power in race to be India’s first chipmaker-sources

In a race to become India’s first chip maker, Vedanta Ltd is seeking 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of free land from states and other incentives for its $20 billion foray into semiconductor and display manufacturing, sources told Reuters. The oil-to-metals conglomerate in February said it will diversify into chip manufacturing and announced plans to form a joint venture with Taiwan’s Foxconn to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to make India a semiconductor manufacturing hub. Though Vedanta is seeking federal incentives under a Modi programme offering fiscal support, it is separately asking states for 1,000 acre of land free of cost on a lease for 99 years, according to two sources with direct knowledge of .