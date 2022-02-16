Fauci says data on possible 2nd COVID-19 booster is being reviewed

Reuters

COVID cases decline for 6th week in Americas, deaths still rise -health agency

BRASILIA (Reuters) -New COVID-19 infections across the Americas region fell by 31% in the last week, marking a sixth successive week of declines, but deaths are still on the rise, up 5.6%, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. COVID deaths tend to lag new infections and hospitalizations by a few weeks, which is why they continue to rise as cases fall. “Undoubtedly, Omicron overtook us,” PAHO director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing, noting that the tools developed to fight the pandemic are not working as well to stop transmission of the new and more contagious variant.