Father of Canadian Rock ‘n Roll Was 87 – The Hamden Journal

Ronnie Hawkins, a Southern rockabilly artist widely credited with inspiring the Canadian music scene, died Sunday morning at age 87. His wife, Wanda, confirmed his death after an unspecified illness.

“He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever,” she told The Canadian Press news outlet.

Known for his enthusiastic stage presence, the singer of “Ruby Baby,” “Mary Lou” and Bo Diddley cover “Who Do You Love” was known as Mr. Dynamo, Sir Ronnie, Rompin’ Ronnie and the Hawk.

Hawkins was the founder of his backing band the Hawks, which played with Bob Dylan on his landmark 1966 first electric tour. .Five members of the Hawks, including Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson, would later form the Band.

Despite frequent clashes among the volatile personalities Hawkins joined the Band onstage as part of their iconic 1976 farewell show, captured in Martin Scorsese’s concert film The Last Waltz.