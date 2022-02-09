Father beats son as NLS tops Annandale

Feb. 9—NEW LONDON — For the sixth straight time, Mike Dreier got the better of his son Matt.

Mike and the New London-Spicer girls basketball team cruised Tuesday with a 57-34 Wright County Conference victory over Matt’s squad from Annandale.

The Wildcats — ranked seventh in Class AA — scored 22 of the final 24 points in the first half to build a 34-13 halftime lead. Leading the first-half charge was Avery Rich, who scored all 11 of her points before intermission. Avery also had four assists and four steals.

Jaden Coahran led NLS with 13 points while also contributing with three steals and three assists. Ellary Peterson chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Cardinals’ Kali Jones led all scorers with 14 points.

Annandale’s last win in the series came in overtime on Jan. 15, 2019, 56-49. The two teams play again in the Wildcats’ regular-season finale on Feb. 22 in Annandale.

NLS (9-1 WCC, 19-2 overall) goes to Dassel-Cokato on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Annandale (11-10) 13 21 — 34

NLS (19-2) 34 23 — 57

ANNANDALE — Scoring: Kali Jones 14, Kate Jonas 2, Elizabeth Hoeft 6, Josie Jerpseth 3, Lauren Campbell 9 … 3-point shots: Campbell 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a … Block leader: n/a

NEW LONDON-SPICER — Scoring: Nyla Johnson 3, Jaden Coahran 13, Avery Rich 11, Izzy Schmiesing 6, Kaylee Thorson 2, Ellary Peterson 9, Dakota Rich 7, Delaney Hanson 6 … 3-point shots: Johnson 1, Coahran 1, A. Rich 1, Schmiesing 1, D. Rich 2, Hanson 2 … Rebound leader: Peterson 9, Schmiesing 6, Hanson 5, Coahran 4, D. Rich 4 … Assist leader: A. Rich 4, Schmiesing 4, Coahran 3 … Steal leader: A. Rich 4, Coahran 3, D. Rich 3 … Block leader: None

Litchfield held off Dassel-Cokato for the victory at Litchfield.

Dassel-Cokato missed a halfcourt heave at the buzzer to ensure the win for the Dragons.

Izzy Pennertz, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Litchfield. Maggie Boerema, a 6-2 senior forward, had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Addison Quern led the Chargers with nine points.

The Dragons play Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Litchfield. It’s a boys-girls doubleheader with the Litchfield boys playing first.

Dassel-Cokato (5-16) 13 23 — 36

Litchfield (17-6) 21 17 — 38

DASSEL-COKATO — Scoring: Bailey Quern 5, Lily Kraemer 8, Lora Mayfield 6, Kelly Kraemer 2, Kendall Aho 4, Addison Quern 9, Amelia Travis 2 … 3-point shots: L. Kraemer 2, A. Quern 3 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a … Block leader: n/a

LITCHFIELD — Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 7, Kylie Michels 7, Greta Hansen 4, Izzy Pennertz 10, Maggie Boerema 8, Morgan Falling 2 … 3-point shots: Steinhaus 1, Michels 2, Hansen 1 … Rebound leaders: Boerema 12, Hansen 9, Pennertz 10 … Assist leaders: Steinhaus 5 … Steal leader: Hansen 2, Steinhaus 2, Falling 2 … Block leader: Hansen 2

Willmar secured its fourth straight victory, edging the St. Cloud Crush for the Central Lakes Conference win at St. Cloud Tech High School.

“Kind of an ugly grind-it-out game tonight,” said Cardinals head coach Dustin Carlson. “We weren’t very sharp on either end but found a way to win. I’m proud of our mental toughness.”

Jaida Reiman had a game-high 18 points for Willmar on 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. She also had a team-best three steals.

Sammy Christoffer, Ellary Lange and Ella Shinn all had eight points for the Cardinals.

The Crush, a co-op of Tech and Apollo High Schools, got 12 points from Keiara Anderson and 11 from Jayna Benson.

Willmar won the first meeting between the teams 51-45 Dec. 16 in Willmar.

The Cardinals’ next game is against Rocori at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Cold Spring.

Willmar (15-7) 27 26 — 53

St. Cloud (11-10) 23 21 — 44

WILLMAR — Scoring: Sammy Christoffer 8, Telilie Lange 4, Grace Haugen 1, Ellary Lange 8, Zoe Schroeder 2, Jaida Reiman 18, Ella Shinn 8, Adia Laidlaw 4 … 3-point shots: E. Lange 1, Reiman 4 … Rebound leader: Shinn 6 … Assist leader: Christoffer 4 … Steal leader: Reiman 3 … Block leader: Reiman 1

ST. CLOUD — Scoring: Sarah Harris 8, Jaida Hanson 8, Elise Hausmann 3, Jayna Benson 11, Keiara Anderson 12, Maddie Nefs 2 … 3-point shots: Harris 2, Hausmann 1, Anderson 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a … Block leader: n/a

Two of the top teams in the state in Class AA, not to mention the West Central Conference, met at Sauk Centre.

Montevideo used a strong second half to beat the Mainstreeters, who led 24-21 at halftime.

“They got off to a good start in the second half and kind of took it from there,” Sauk Centre head coach Scott Bergman said. “We cut it down a bit, but it never felt like we were going to get over the hump.”

Montevideo, ranked sixth in Class AA, is now 7-1 in the conference. Sauk Centre, ranked eighth in AA, is 7-2 in the WCC.

Senior guard Keely Foley led the Thunder Hawks with 13 points. Junior forward Avery Koenen had 10 points for Montevideo, which plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Montevideo.

Victoria Jennissen had 15 points and Cierra Kortan added 11 for the Mainstreeters.

Montevideo (16-2) 21 22 — 43

Sauk Centre (15-6) 24 12 — 36

MONTEVIDEO — Scoring: Keely Foley 13, Avery Koenen 10, Hailey Dirksen 7, Kassey Pauling 6, Teagan Epema 4, Tenley Epema 3, … 3-point shots: Tenley Epema 1, Foley 2, Dirksen 1 … Rebound leader: Konen 16, Dirksen 4 … Assist leader: Konen 4, Tea. Epema 3 … Steal leader: Foley 3, Tea. Epema 3 … Block leader: Hailey Dirksen 1, Koenen 1

SAUK CENTRE — Scoring: Victoria Jennissen 15, Cierra Kortan 11, Jenna Gapinski-Vogt 5, Victoria Kerfeld 3, Heidi Lieser 2 … 3-point shots: Kerfeld 1, Kortan 1.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta outscored Benson 40-11 in the opening half on the way to a West Central Conference win at Benson.

Meredith Carrington led a trio of Tigers in double figures with 16 points. Maddy Grove and Kaylee Harstad each hit 10 points.

Madi Wrobleski paced the Braves with nine points.

Benson plays host to BOLD at 6 p.m. Friday.

Morris/CA (8-12) 40 22 — 62

Benson (2-14) 11 15 — 26

MORRIS/CHOKIO-ALBERTA — Scoring: Meredith Carrington 16, Maddy Grove 10, Brianna marty 3, Catherine Kehoe 9, Koehl 2, Kindstock 4, Sydney Dietz 8, Kaylee Harstad 10 … 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Marty 1, Kehoe 2, Dietz 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a … Block leader: n/a

BENSON — Scoring: Kaida Helgenset 2, Presley Nygaard 5, Adysen Himley 2, Madi Wrobleski 9, Kaylin Grube 4, Marley Rush 4 … 3-point shots: Nygaard 1, Wrobleski 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a … Block leader: n/a

Minnewaska moved to 5-4 in the West Central Conference and picked up its fourth straight win after beating Melrose in Glenwood.

Minnewaska is now 13-8. The Dutchmen fall to 4-17.

The Lakers’ next game is a non-conference contest at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Section 3AA-North rival Paynesville.