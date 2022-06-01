‘Fatal Attraction:’ Amanda Peet Joins Paramount+ Original Series

The cast for Paramount+’s upcoming “Fatal Attraction” series is getting bigger.

Amanda Peet is joining the cast as Beth Gallagher, the loyal wife of Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson), who uncovers her husband’s sexual indiscretion with Alex Forrest (Lizzy Caplan). Peet’s character was originally by Anne Archer in the original 1987 film.

Paramount describes the new series as “a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.” In other words, this will be a more nuanced approach than “sexy woman crazy,” which is the general, problematic sentiment of the original (admittedly still wonderful) film.

Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John”) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the new series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (“Perry Mason”), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

Peet recently co-created and executive produced “The Chair” for Netflix. She has appeared on numerous TV shows over the years, including HBO’s “Togetherness,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and the second season of anthology series “Dirty John.” She’s also starred in movies like “The Whole Nine Yards,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Please Give.”

This “Fatal Attraction” joins a slate of upcoming series that includes “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” “Tulsa King,” “Wolf Pack” and several “Yellowstone” spin-offs like “1932” and “6666.”