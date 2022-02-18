Text size





Fastly may be too conservative with its projections.

‘s stock is cratering Thursday after the content-delivery-network company’s weak 2022 guidance overshadowed the fourth-quarter report late Wednesday. Some analysts say the projection was simply too conservative.

Fastly (ticker: FSLY) stock is down 30% to $20.12 after the company said it sees 2022 revenue of $400 million to $410 million, and sees a non-GAAP loss for the year of 50 cents to 60 cents a share. Street consensus had been $419 million and a loss of 48 cents a share. For the fourth quarter, Fastly posted a non-GAAP loss of 10 cents a share on revenue of $97.7 million, both of which were better than expected.