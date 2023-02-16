Fastly Results 'Beat All Around.' The Stock Soars After Receiving Upgrades.

by

Fastly


was surging Thursday as analysts upgraded the cloud computing company’s stock to Buy following solid quarterly results and a promising sales outlook.

D.A. Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger upgraded shares of

Fastly


(ticker: FSLY) to Buy from Neutral and raised his 12-month price target on the stock to $17 from $8.50. Kessinger wrote in a research note that fourth-quarter results “beat all around” and cited gross margins exceeding expectations for the second quarter in a row as reasons for his upgrade.